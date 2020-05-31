Skin needs protection when you're out gardening

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than 5 million cases of skin cancer are diagnosed each year and most are associated with exposure to the ultraviolet rays from the sun.

And even though it’s the most common form of cancer in the U.S. it is also one of the most preventable. You can help reduce this percentage and keep yourself and others safe with a bit of skin cancer prevention.

• Use sunscreen. Apply a sunscreen with UVA/UVB protection and a minimum SPF of 30 at least 30 minutes before going outdoors. This includes cloudy days when we often forego this precaution. Reapply sunscreen every two hours or after swimming or excessive sweating.

Pay close attention and make a generous application to lips, tips of ears, and the backs of your neck and hands.

Keep a bottle of sunscreen in your garden tool kit as a reminder to apply throughout the day. If it’s easily accessible, you are more likely to apply it as needed.

• Avoid intense times. Avoid gardening and outdoor activities when the sun is most intense. This is usually between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Find those shady spots in the landscape to weed or relax during that time. Avoiding the intense sunlight means cooler temperatures that make working in the garden more enjoyable.