'Smart' devices transform bathroom experience

One of the last places you might expect to talk to Alexa is the bathroom. And yet this most private of rooms is becoming smarter, with everything from voice-activated mirrors to aromatherapy shower heads.

A popular toilet in Japan, the Toto Neorest, has a "heated seat, automated controls, bidet and memory sensors to provide a customized experience," said Steve Kadlec, founder and principal of Kadlec Architecture and Design in Chicago.

Here are some other "smart" features:

Turning on the shower: "Alexa, turn on the shower" is a command made possible by the U by Moen Shower 2-Outlet Digital Shower Controller in beige or black ($733.72-$734.74 with required thermostatic digital shower valve, amazon.com). The tool allows shower control from voice, phone or controller. Set a time for your shower, start and pause to control water use, and control the temperature. It's also available with four outlets.

Makeup magnification: The Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi 8" Round from Simplehuman has five-times magnification for makeup application or shaving ($400, nordstrom.com). "I just love that it turns on upon approach and simulates natural sunlight," said Tracy Morris, an interior designer in McLean, Virginia.