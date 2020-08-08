Smiles all around: Quad-Citians find joy in midst of pandemic that won't go away

As we make our way through the sixth month of the COVID-19 pandemic with no end in sight, everybody is hurting in some way.

Two weeks ago we asked readers to send pictures or stories about things that give them joy, make them smile, in the midst of the pall that has settled over us and the fear that hovers around the reopening of schools.

The response ran the gamut, from helping others, to doing a home improvement project, to finding solace in pets, flowers and other aspects of our natural world.

This week's Home & Garden section is dedicated to those pictures and stories.

We also are publishing the essay from Wendy Van Dyke, of Davenport, that prompted this project in the first place. She emailed us her thoughts about "the new normal," and we thought it would be good to invite others to do the same.

You'll find her piece below, but it is not all smiles. There is pain between the lines, pain that you'll likely recognize in yourself, at least from time to time.