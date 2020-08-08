Smiles all around: Quad-Citians find joy in midst of pandemic that won't go away

As we make our way through the sixth month of the COVID-19 pandemic with no end in sight, everybody is hurting in some way.
Two weeks ago we asked readers to send pictures or stories about things that give them joy, make them smile, in the midst of the pall that has settled over us and the fear that hovers around the reopening of schools.
The response ran the gamut, from helping others, to doing a home improvement project, to finding solace in pets, flowers and other aspects of our natural world.
This week's Home & Garden section is dedicated to those pictures and stories.
We also are publishing the essay from Wendy Van Dyke, of Davenport, that prompted this project in the first place. She emailed us her thoughts about "the new normal," and we thought it would be good to invite others to do the same.
You'll find her piece below, but it is not all smiles. There is pain between the lines, pain that you'll likely recognize in yourself, at least from time to time.
And also below there are the thoughts and pictures of Janis Harbison, of DeWitt, who finds joy in flowers that keep her mentally and physically busy.
"I feel concern for the pervasive fear'
Editor's note: The following is from Wendy Van Dyke, of Davenport. It gave us the idea for today's "Smile" section. Her thoughts aren't all smiles, though. You may find some of your own thoughts in what she writes.
“The New Normal” is a misnomer. There is little normalcy in the world I wake up to each morning. In fact when I wake up, I have the pain of anxiety in the pit of my stomach.
I hope each day to see smiles not hidden by masks, and people touching, hugging, kissing, holding hands, gathering together, sharing meals, and feeling the joy and comfort of community. Humans are social beings and do not fare well in isolation.
I am a “germaphobe” at any time, so I go along and wash my hands and keep my distance as I always have, doing the best that I can to either stay well or get well whatever the case may be.
At the same time, I accept that there is inherent risk with living, there always has been and and always will be. There is no guarantee of safety. We each choose our comfort level as we go out and live in the world. The world is messy and unpredictable and beautiful and exciting, and that is the wonder of it all.
I look for small joys to sustain me while my days are mostly spent in solitude. One day I create hearts in a myriad of colors with each one unique to display in our front window.
Another day I am buoyed up by a lovely bouquet of daffodils left by my friend on her front porch for me to stop by and pick up.
I smile when I receive a face mask from our son at Mother’s Day with bright colors, a butterfly and the words "laugh" and "love."
I walk through the neighborhood many afternoons. Young men drive by in pickup trucks. While once they would have driven right by, now they smile and wave at me. Although we have never met, we are brought together by our mutual longing for human connection.
I visit the Stampe Lilac Garden in Davenport's Duck Creek Park each weekend throughout the spring and am greeted by an ever-changing panoply of colorful blooms.
I had no idea there were so many varieties of peonies, and I love seeing the families and the small children darting about the gardens.
While all of this is a temporary panacea for my anxiety, the worry still persists. I feel concern for the pervasive fear, for people struggling to get by with a faltering economy and for those faced daily with racial injustice.
I hope that one day soon this “New Normal” shall pass and that I will awaken without the tension in my stomach and once again be able to relax.
I want to travel, listen to live music, and go to the theater. I long to sit with a live audience experiencing a shared emotional response, and in this way to expand my horizons and to increase my knowledge of our world.
During the pandemic, plants have been bright spot for DeWitt couple
Janis Harbison and her husband, Wayne, of DeWitt LOVE planting bright, annual flowers that bring color to their yard all summer.
It is a hobby they share together and it begins in spring when they make the rounds of small, locally owned greenhouses all over the Iowa Quad-City region and a little bit in Illinois.
For years, Janis has been a consistent winner in the annual container garden contest sponsored by the Clinton County Master Gardeners of Iowa State University Extension at the Clinton County Fair. Wayne has joined in the last couple of years.
They excel in all categories — most unusual container, most colorful, best use of foliage, best design and so forth.
This year, of course, the fair was canceled, as was the DeWitt Town and Country Garden Club show in which they also participate. But still there are the flowers, and whether they win ribbons or not, the Harbisons are grateful for that.
"We are very grateful to God for giving us our health and interest in plants to keep us both physically and mentally busy with our flowers during this stay-at-home time," Janis writes.
"We live on a corner in DeWitt and there are always people walking by and a lot have taken the time to stop and tell us how they enjoy our flowers and look forward to seeing what we do each year."
While disappointed they couldn't host summer parties with friends and family as they usually do, they are looking forward to next year.
The Harbisons always get an early start on the season.
Because of the virus this year, they made appointments at the greenhouses, put on their masks and spent hours in full greenhouses by themselves.
They begin buying in the middle to end of April and start planting by the end of April, finishing up by Mother's Day.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.