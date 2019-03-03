Q: I’ve had several dogs since 1998 and almost all of them have broken a nail or two. I’ve never had a dog anesthetized to remove the nail; my vet just pulled off the damaged part, and they did fine.
My American bulldog just broke a nail when she slipped on the ice, and my new vet wouldn't touch it without knocking her out. This procedure cost a lot more, and she still limped after the work was done. What’s a normal way to deal with this problem? I'm sure it will happen again, and I don’t want to spend more money than I have to.
A: Fracturing or breaking nails is a common problem for dogs and it seems that this issue most frequently happens in winter. This may happen either because nails are not being worn down from walking on ice and snow or they become more dry and brittle. The end result is a painful, sometimes bleeding toe and nail.
Nails can break in several ways. In some instances, the fracture is almost complete and the broken part is barely attached. In these situations, a small amount of a topical anesthetic can applied topically or injected into the toe. A quick pull will separate the two pieces and the procedure is complete.
In other situations, the broken part is firmly attached, extremely painful and may be bleeding. For some veterinarians, local relief with an anesthetic may not be enough and a sedative or general anesthetic is humanely necessary to remove the damaged part. The extreme pain may also result in a pet trying to bite or struggle to get away, making it difficult to complete the procedure. In these cases, some sedation can make is safer for all involved.
Hopefully, your pet's broken nails in the past were solved easily and relatively painlessly by just removing the broken piece although, you can see, more significant fractures — especially those that extend all the way to the nail bed — may need more restraint and pain relief.
The best way to prevent this from occurring in the first place is to keep nails trimmed. All dogs should be trained to allow this procedure and most owners can easily accomplish this at home with lavish praise and treats.
Your veterinarian or veterinarian technician can demonstrate not only how to clip nails properly and the frequency but the correct type of clippers to use.