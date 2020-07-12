Something strange growing on your trees?

Some pests on trees are conspicuous. These easy-to-spot pests can be disconcerting; however, don’t panic, as many don’t cause serious harm to trees. Here are questions and answers about some of them.

Q: There are small, white objects resembling kernels of popcorn on the branches of my silver maple tree. What are they?

A: The small, white, popcorn-like objects are likely cottony maple scale (Pulvinaria innumerabilis). Cottony maple scale is an insect. It is most commonly found on silver maple trees. However, it can also be found on other maples, oak, linden, hackberry, honey locust and other trees.

In June, female scales begin to produce large, white, cottony egg sacs that may grow to the size of dimes (up to a ½-inch in diameter). Large numbers of egg sacs look like popcorn strung along branches and twigs.

Cottony maple scale insects excrete a clear, sticky substance called honeydew. The honeydew drops onto leaves on the lower portions of infested trees. It also drops onto plants or other objects (patio furniture, cars, driveways, etc.) beneath trees. Oftentimes, a sooty mold fungus colonizes the honeydew, resulting in a black sooty appearance on leaves, branches, and other objects.