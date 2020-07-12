Something strange growing on your trees?

Some pests on trees are conspicuous. These easy-to-spot pests can be disconcerting; however, don’t panic, as many don’t cause serious harm to trees. Here are questions and answers about some of them.
Q: There are small, white objects resembling kernels of popcorn on the branches of my silver maple tree. What are they?
A: The small, white, popcorn-like objects are likely cottony maple scale (Pulvinaria innumerabilis). Cottony maple scale is an insect. It is most commonly found on silver maple trees. However, it can also be found on other maples, oak, linden, hackberry, honey locust and other trees.
In June, female scales begin to produce large, white, cottony egg sacs that may grow to the size of dimes (up to a ½-inch in diameter). Large numbers of egg sacs look like popcorn strung along branches and twigs.
Cottony maple scale insects excrete a clear, sticky substance called honeydew. The honeydew drops onto leaves on the lower portions of infested trees. It also drops onto plants or other objects (patio furniture, cars, driveways, etc.) beneath trees. Oftentimes, a sooty mold fungus colonizes the honeydew, resulting in a black sooty appearance on leaves, branches, and other objects.
Cottony maple scale usually causes little harm to healthy trees. Natural predators (such as lady beetles), parasites and adverse weather conditions typically control an infestation within one or two years. Treatment of cottony maple scale with insecticides may do more harm than good, as the insecticide may kill the scale’s predators and parasites.
Q: There are small masses of foam-like material in my pine tree. What are they?
A: The foam-like masses in the pine tree were likely created by the pine spittlebug (Aphrophora parallela). Spittlebugs are a small group of sap-feeding insects. Spittlebugs are easily recognizable because of the foamy mass of “spit” that surrounds the spittlebug nymphs (the immature stage of the insect) as they feed on sap from their host plants.
The foamy spittle protects the nymphs from predators and desiccation. The pine spittlebug feeds on Scotch, Austrian, and eastern white pine, spruces, and firs.
The pine spittlebug typically causes little harm to trees. Control is usually not necessary.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!