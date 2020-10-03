'Sometimes it’s the small things that matter most'

Before summer slips away, I want to share some pictures contributed by readers (including myself!) of their summer landscapes.

Julie Baker sent in the photo of herself holding her dog. It was a "things that make me smile" submission that arrived after deadline.

"The thing that makes me smile is coming up to my front yard and seeing the explosion of flowers in my yard, and the comforting peacefulness of my front porch," she wrote in an email.

"I try to make my porch look like something you see in a magazine, but it doesn’t quite get there LOL! But I do have baskets of hanging petunias and ferns.

"I don’t use chemicals on my lawn or plants, so I have an abundance of wildlife that comes into the yard — cardinals and goldfinches are two of my favorites, along with assorted butterflies.

"My backyard has a very small square-foot garden which has really produced a lot this year. So it’s just a small thing that makes me happy but sometimes it’s the small things that matter the most."

I think Julie speaks for a lot of us in this — the joy and peace that nature brings, and how small things matter.