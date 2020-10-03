'Sometimes it’s the small things that matter most'

Julie Baker holds her dog in her yard.
This gorgeous purple flower is a 'Thomas Jefferson' hyacinth bean vine, sent in by master gardener Ken Krumwiede, of Davenport. "It's an awesome plant and the least expensive in my yard," he says. "I have several beans in my yard this year."
Two weeks ago when Brian Burkholder, of the Scott County Secondary Roads Department, sent me photos to go with a story about roadside prairie plantings, he also sent me photos of prairie flowers he planted around his house in Davenport. This is blooming obedient plant with a swallowtail butterfly.
Marilyn Leonard, a regular contributor to Home & Garden, sent in this photo of her rain gauge showing the 3½ inches of rain her property got in one storm in early September. After precariously dry conditions in August, the Quad-City region is now safely out of the dry woods, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
These lovely purple coneflowers and wild bergamot are blooming on a hillside on Davenport's East Central Park Avenue.
The prairie plants in reporter Alma Gaul's backyard aren't always very mannerly, she doesn't care when she sees the number of bees attracted to the flowers, such as these asters and goldenrod.
Before summer slips away, I want to share some pictures contributed by readers (including myself!) of their summer landscapes.
Julie Baker sent in the photo of herself holding her dog. It was a "things that make me smile" submission that arrived after deadline.
"The thing that makes me smile is coming up to my front yard and seeing the explosion of flowers in my yard, and the comforting peacefulness of my front porch," she wrote in an email.
"I try to make my porch look like something you see in a magazine, but it doesn’t quite get there LOL! But I do have baskets of hanging petunias and ferns.
"I don’t use chemicals on my lawn or plants, so I have an abundance of wildlife that comes into the yard — cardinals and goldfinches are two of my favorites, along with assorted butterflies.
"My backyard has a very small square-foot garden which has really produced a lot this year. So it’s just a small thing that makes me happy but sometimes it’s the small things that matter the most."
I think Julie speaks for a lot of us in this — the joy and peace that nature brings, and how small things matter.
Now that we're heading into fall and winter, with no blooming plants to buoy our spirits, we're just going to have to find other things.