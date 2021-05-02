Spring bird feeding brings peril and joy

If you enjoy feeding birds, this time of year can be exciting as the migrants start to arrive and claim a place on the feeder beside the birds we've been watching all winter.

It's also a time, however, to be extra vigilant about keep your bird feeders clean. It's important to keep feeders and the areas around them clean to avoid spreading disease among our feathered friends. Adding extra feeders to your yard can slow down spread of this disease by eliminating overcrowding.

Aspergillosis, a disease caused by a fungus that often grows in contaminated feed or litter, is one of the main causes of sick or dying birds at feeders. When the temperature warms, fungus quickly grows.

Salmonellosis, a disease is caused by the salmonella bacteria, was the cause of large die-offs in Western states this winter. Iowa did not experience the same issues with salmonella, but staying vigilant and keeping feeders and bird baths clean is important. It is transmitted mostly by contamination of bird droppings, frequently those found in the birds’ feed or water. It can also spread when one bird comes into direct contact with another. Birds suffering from this disease can appear weak, listless, and fluffed-up, and they might suffer convulsions before they die.