Spring bird feeding brings peril and joy

If you enjoy feeding birds, this time of year can be exciting as the migrants start to arrive and claim a place on the feeder beside the birds we've been watching all winter.
It's also a time, however, to be extra vigilant about keep your bird feeders clean. It's important to keep feeders and the areas around them clean to avoid spreading disease among our feathered friends. Adding extra feeders to your yard can slow down spread of this disease by eliminating overcrowding.
Aspergillosis, a disease caused by a fungus that often grows in contaminated feed or litter, is one of the main causes of sick or dying birds at feeders. When the temperature warms, fungus quickly grows.
Salmonellosis, a disease is caused by the salmonella bacteria, was the cause of large die-offs in Western states this winter. Iowa did not experience the same issues with salmonella, but staying vigilant and keeping feeders and bird baths clean is important. It is transmitted mostly by contamination of bird droppings, frequently those found in the birds’ feed or water. It can also spread when one bird comes into direct contact with another. Birds suffering from this disease can appear weak, listless, and fluffed-up, and they might suffer convulsions before they die.
“House finch disease” or conjunctivitis, is a disease that causes swelling of the eye tissue but is not always fatal. While this disease was much more prevalent about 20 years ago than it is now, it still shows up in finches at feeders from time to time. This disease particularly affects the respiratory system and is caused by the bacterium, mycoplasma gallisepticum, which poses no threat to humans. As the name suggests, the disease mostly affects House Finches, but there have been a few documented cases of the disease in American Goldfinch.
HOW TO CLEAN A FEEDER: The good news about all three of these diseases is that they are largely preventable. Practicing good hygiene at feeder stations is the key. Clean bird feeders and waterers with a 10% bleach solution about once each month. Make sure the feeder is dry before refilling it with seed. Of equal importance to disinfecting the feeder is cleaning up spilled seed and bird droppings below feeders. Be sure to wear rubber gloves while cleaning the feeders, since humans can contract some diseases, such as those caused by some Salmonella bacteria, from affected feeders or sick birds.
If people do find sick birds at their feeders they should take down their feeders for at least two weeks to help stop the spread of disease and contact the DNR.
-Written by Bruce Ehresman, Retired DNR Bird Ecologist and Anna Buckardt Thomas, Current DNR Bird Ecologist