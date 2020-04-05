Spring is good time to plant bare root trees

Some disadvantages of bare-root trees and shrubs are the length of the planting season and size. Bare-root plant material should be planted in spring before it begins to leaf out.

Bare-root trees and shrubs are often much smaller than container-grown and balled and burlapped plants. Bare-root deciduous trees are typically 8 feet or less in height. Evergreens are usually less than 2 feet tall.

Q: How do I plant bare-root trees?

A: Prior to planting, soak the tree’s roots in a bucket of water for one to two hours. Also, prune off damaged or broken roots.

When ready to plant, dig a hole that is two to two-and-a-half times wider than the spread of the tree’s root system. The depth of the hole should be equal to the distance from the tree’s trunk flare to the bottom of its roots.

The trunk flare is the point where the trunk begins to spread out as it meets the roots.

Build a cone-shaped mound of soil in the center of the hole. Place the tree on top of the mound. The trunk flare should be even with the surrounding soil surface. Spread the roots evenly over the mound.