Start seeds with the right supplies

Q: What should I consider?

A: When germinating seeds, the medium should be lightweight, porous and free of pathogens. Excellent seed-starting media are commercially prepared soilless mixes such as Jiffy Mix.

There are plenty of container options that can be used to start transplants — flats, trays, pots, compressed peat or coir pellets and other products.

Previously used flats, trays and pots should be cleaned and disinfected before use. Wash previously used containers in soapy water, then disinfect them in a solution of one-part chlorine bleach and nine-parts water.

Cut-off milk cartons, plastic jugs, paper cups, plastic food boxes and other containers can also be used to start seeds. Holes should be punched in the bottom of milk cartons, jugs, paper cups and similar containers to allow for drainage.

Most flower and vegetable seeds germinate best when the temperature of the germination medium is 70-75 degrees Fahrenheit. Placing containers in a warm location in the house, such as near a heat register, usually works fine. In cool environments, electric heat mats can be used to ensure medium-warm temperatures.