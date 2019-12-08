Stories written in thread: Princeton woman shares textile collection

Hanging on a back wall of the Bettendorf Public Library is what Rita Farro calls a friendship quilt. It's made up of 25 quilt blocks, each signed in the middle with the embroidered name of the woman who sewed it.
The idea behind a friendship quilt is that it would be a gift to someone from all of the friends who contributed, usually for a special occasion such as a marriage or if the woman was moving away.
According to research, such quilts originated on the East Coast in the 1840s, and their popularity has waxed and waned through the years.
Farro of Princeton bought the quilt in a Davenport antique store. She'd like nothing more than to discover the story behind it — when it was made, where, and something about the women other than their names in thread.
The quilt is one of dozens of textiles, and a few other household items, on display at the library now through the end of December in an exhibit titled "The Art of Homemaking."
All items are from Farro, an avid collector of bed linens, aprons, cross-stitch samplers, dish towels and tablecloths.
The common thread, as it were, is that all these items served a utilitarian function in homemaking, but also that the women used them to express their creativity by applying needle and floss to make them beautiful.
"This exhibit is about what women have done, through generations, to make their home a welcoming haven for their family and friends," Farro said. "It's about the love they put into setting the table or making the family beds.
"They were artists."
Farro also appreciates the stories behind the items. That's why she taped her contact information next to the friendship quilt, in case someone recognizes the name of someone they know/knew.
"Who were these women?" she said of the quilt-makers. "Were they neighbors? Were they related? What was their story?"
You'll find Farro's collection displayed in nine distinct areas throughout the library's first and second floors.
How it began
Farro's collecting had its start in 1997 when her mother was receiving hospice care in a bed in her living room. Her mother was no longer able to speak, but Farro and her four sisters took turns visiting her, often taking along some item or prop to talk about.
"They say the last thing to go is your hearing, so we would talk to her," Farro said. "We encouraged each other to do that. Bring something with childhood memories, something happy."
For one visit, Farro brought a red and white gingham apron with cross-stitch embroidery that she'd bought in a shop in Clinton. It reminded her of the time her mother made identical red and white gingham dresses for her and her sisters.
But as Farro was talking to her mother, her mother suddenly opened her eyes and said, "Rita, they weren't all red. Only yours was red."
Farro was startled, not only by her mother's unexpected awakening but also her own faulty memory. In her mind's eye, "I saw five girls in red," she said.
This encounter was the start of Farro's apron-collecting, an interest that segued into vintage bed linens. In 2002, Farro published a book titled "Dress Your Dream Bed: Vintage Linen Inspiration for Today's Elegant Bed."
Part history, part practical information and part inspiration, the book is a guide that provides everything you need to know about restoring vintage bedding for today's use. There's also information about purchasing new bedding (what is thread count and why is it important?), as well as proper care of sheets, pillowcases, quilts and bedspreads.
A sampling of bed linens found pinned to an upstairs wall in the Bettendorf library includes embroidered pillowcases and an example of a "quilt cuff."
This, Farro explains, is a length of fabric, often embellished with embroidery, that is safety-pinned to the top of a quilt, the area most likely to get soiled by hands pulling the quilt up before going to sleep.
But because the cuff was so easily removed, it could be laundered more regularly than an entire quilt.
Other exhibit highlights
• Day of the week dishtowels. Because of automatic dishwashers, people nowadays don't use dishtowels very much and, if they do, they certainly don't spend time embroidering them with designs.
But years ago, that was a thing. Women (mostly) bought patterns stamped on tissue paper that could be transferred to cloth with an iron. Then they embroidered the pattern. A popular pattern with numerous variations was "day of the week."
Monday was wash day, Tuesday was ironing, Friday was cleaning and so forth.
• Red work. This is embroidery that was done in all red thread, or nearly so. It developed in the 19th century and was particularly popular between 1855 and 1925, according to online research. It was red rather than any other color because red dyes were the first commercially available colorfast products.
• Items made of fabric sacks. In the days before plastic, products such as four or chicken feed, were sold in cotton fabric sacks. In tough economic times (such as the Great Depression), women used these sacks to make clothes.
Once manufacturers caught onto this, they began printing designs on their sacks as a marketing tool. The prettier the sack, the more likely it was that someone would buy it.
"There's such an art to everything, to so many things that they did," Farro said of the women who created the items in her collections.