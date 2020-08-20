Storm debris will be picked up

You are the owner of this article.
To help Bettendorf residents deal with downed trees and branches from the derecho, the public works department is picking up yard waste for free in coming weeks, but residents are being asked to be patient because it will take time.

"Please be patient," a news release from the city of Bettendorf said. "There was a significant amount of damage from the storm. City crews will pick up your debris as soon as possible."

Tree limbs/branches must be cut in 5 foot lengths, but do not need to be tied and bundled. Set them in orderly piles at your regular collection point for collection.

If possible, put all other storm debris in Kraft paper bags; no yard waste stickers are required.

Burning the branches is not allowed in the city. 

For more information, call public works at 563-344-4088 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

 

Use caution as you work with trees

Forestry experts warn people to proceed with caution as they clean up tree damage from Monday’s historic storm.

“Be careful when working with trees and limbs that are snapped off, twisted and tangled together," Emma Hanigan, urban forestry coordinator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said. "The trunk or tree limbs may bind against the chainsaw.”

Homeowners doing their own cleanup with a chainsaw should wear safety equipment, including hand, foot, leg, eye, face, hearing and head protection. “And be sure not to wear loose-fitting clothes” that could catch in the saw, she said.

After cleanup is complete, homeowners wanting to have their trees inspected should contact a professional, insured arborist.

The arborist can examine trees for cracks or other issues that might have been overlooked. In the case of oak trees, any pruning will need to be painted to prevent oak wilt.

When the time is right, homeowners who have lost trees are encouraged to replant.

The Iowa DNR has information and links to help homeowners identify and select a licensed arborist, safety, inspect trees, pruning and tree care and replanting online at https://www.iowadnr.gov/Conservation/Forestry

