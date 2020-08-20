Storm debris will be picked up

To help Bettendorf residents deal with downed trees and branches from the derecho, the public works department is picking up yard waste for free in coming weeks, but residents are being asked to be patient because it will take time.

"Please be patient," a news release from the city of Bettendorf said. "There was a significant amount of damage from the storm. City crews will pick up your debris as soon as possible."

Tree limbs/branches must be cut in 5 foot lengths, but do not need to be tied and bundled. Set them in orderly piles at your regular collection point for collection.

If possible, put all other storm debris in Kraft paper bags; no yard waste stickers are required.

Burning the branches is not allowed in the city.

For more information, call public works at 563-344-4088 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

