If Davenport gets an inch of rain, none of the water that falls on The Naval Station property will leave the site.
As part of the former Buchanan School renovation project, developer Chris Ales received $714,150 in federal Community Development Block Grant funds to create a storm water management system on, and under, the 1.5 acre, triangular-shaped site the building sits on.
Designed by Conservation Design Forum, of Lombard, Illinois, the system will prevent any runoff from leaving the site for all rainfalls up to one inch by retaining nearly 10,000 gallons of water every time it rains, Jonathan Lawrence, landscape architect, explained.
The water will go either into rain gardens — depressions in the ground filled with plants — or into several feet of gravel storage that has been installed extensively under the surface of the property.
Eventually the water stored in the rain gardens or gravel will be infiltrated into the ground or move through perforated underground drainage tile into the city's storm sewer system, but at a much slower release rate than it would if it had not been stored first, Lawrence said.
In the event of a 100-year rain event — currently calculated at 7.22 inches — the system can manage and store up to 85,000 gallons of runoff, reducing runoff rates by nearly 65 percent compared to pre-development conditions before anything was ever built on the site, he said.
The funds to pay for all this were awarded through the Iowa Economic Development Authority as part of the disaster recovery money made available to the state after the 2008 floods.
The award to Ales is the single largest made to date, Ann Schmid, disaster recovery team leader for the agency, said.
The development authority expects to use The Naval Station as a demonstration site for other communities and developers who are interested in doing something similar, she said.
To manage the water, the system has the following components.
• Permeable pavers. These are pavers that are laid atop a deep gravel bed with space between them that is filled with granite chips. As water falls onto these pavers, it flows through — rather than sheeting off — to the gravel storage below. The Naval Station site has 10,000 square feet of permeable paving surface, Lawrence said.
• Gravel underground storage.
• Gutters and downspouts on the building empty into one of the property's rain gardens, either directly or by being piped there.
• Concrete. Although the concrete driveways are not permeable, they are pitched so that water that falls on them will flow to the permeable paving, Lawrence said.
• Underground drainage pipe. All the gravel storage areas, fed by the rain gardens and permeable paving, are connected by drainage pipe.
• Plants. A large amount of plant material has been added to the site, including trees, shrubs, herbaceous flowers and grasses.
In addition, Ales retained several mature trees that were on the property when he bought it. Energy-efficiency also was one of the criterion on which his project was scored in the application for funding. These mature deciduous trees will shade the property, thus reducing energy demand during the summer, he said. He also planted three new deciduous trees.
And to block cold winds in the winter, thus reducing energy demand during that season, Ales has planted new conifer trees.
