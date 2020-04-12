Stressed? Call Iowa Concern for help

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Social distancing, self-isolation, quarantine: the changes from COVID-19 can be hard to handle.

For help, Iowans can turn to Iowa Concern: the number is 800-447-1985; language interpretation services are available.

Or, visit the website, https://www.extension.iastate.edu/iowaconcern/, to live chat with a stress counselor one-on-one in a secure environment. Or email an expert regarding legal, finance, stress, or crisis and disaster issues.

Iowa Concern is a long-time service from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

The line is available 24 hours a day, seven days per week at no charge. It provides access to stress counselors and an attorney for legal education, as well as information and referral services for a wide variety of topics.

“All personal information given to Iowa Concern, whether on the hotline or through e-mail or live chat, is kept confidential,” Tammy Jacobs, coordinator, said.

