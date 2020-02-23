Study: North America has lost 3 billion birds since 1970s

On Sept. 19, Science magazine published a study by a joint team of conservation biologists describing a grim picture: a steady decline of nearly three billion North American birds since 1970.
Human activity is to blame, the researchers said. This includes habitat loss via agricultural conversion and urban development, predation from outdoor cats, collisions with buildings and windows and widespread pesticide use which kills insects, an important source of food for birds.
The National Audubon Society called for personal and political action to reverse this trend.
"The connection between birds and humans is undeniable — we share the same fate," David Yarnold, president and CEO of the National Audubon Society, said on the organization's website.
"This is a bird emergency with a clear message: the natural world humans depend on is being paved, logged, eroded and polluted. You don’t need to look hard for the metaphor: birds are the canaries in the coal mine that is the earth’s future.”
Priority protection is needed for the Arctic Refuge, Great Lakes, Everglades, the Colorado River and grasslands, he said. Here's a closer look, according to Audubon:
Arctic: Restore protections to the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska and protect the Teshekpuk Lake wetlands — a key breeding and staging habitat for literally millions of birds.
Great Lakes: Pass the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Act, which would enhance coastal wetlands and improve natural infrastructure that will provide optimal breeding habitat for waterbirds while cleaning and storing water.
Everglades: Implement the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan, which would provide a globally unique habitat with the right amount of freshwater at the right time. The Everglades is home to 70 threatened and endangered species and more than 300 native bird species.
Colorado River: Invest in water conservation efforts in the Colorado River Basin, with a focus on riparian areas along the Colorado River and improving wetland habitat in the Delta. More than 400 species of birds depend on the Colorado River, including many threatened and endangered marshbirds and songbirds.
Grasslands: Support conservation and rebuilding/protection of grassland. Grasslands have lost nearly 720 million birds since 1970, a greater than 40 percent decline. Loss of habitat to urban and agricultural development, along with liberal pesticide use, has had detrimental effects.
Elsewhere
But in addition to these critical areas, the study showed far-reaching declines across habitats and bird types.
About 90 percent of the missing birds came from 12 distinct and widespread bird families, including warblers, sparrows, blackbirds, and finches.
Common birds found in many different habitats — even introduced, ubiquitous species such as European starlings — experienced some of the steepest drops. Feeder birds such as the dark-eyed junco declined by nearly 170 million individuals, the study's models estimated.
Other habitats in trouble:
• Boreal forest: Clearing for oil and gas development, logging, widespread fires, and climate change all threaten boreal forest habitat. An affected bird is the evening grosbeak.
• Forests in general: Habitat loss and fragmentation are a major issue in all forests. An affected bird is the dark-eyed junco.
• Arid lands: Land clearing for urban expansion is a big threat to this habitat, as major southwestern cities such as Phoenix grow. Oil and gas development also threaten to take out swaths of this habitat. An affected bird is the cactus wren.
• Oceans coasts: Human activity such as driving on the beach, letting dogs and kids run loose, or bringing gull-attracting food to the beach can disturb birds attempting to incubate eggs and raise chicks. Climate-related factors pose a threat as well, as sea-level rise encroaches on nesting grounds and an uptick in tropical storms washes out beaches. An affected bird is the sandpiper.
• Wetlands: Some wetland species, waterfowl in particular, have seen population gains over the last few decades due in large part to political action and careful land management and restoration. Not all wetland birds have thrived, however. Marsh birds in particular have struggled as their habitat is drained for development, the ocean encroaches on coastal marshes, and contamination of chemicals and heavy metals as well as invasive species make these habitats less than suitable. An affected species is the wood duck.
Not all doom, gloom
Not all birds declined and some species even showed steady gains over time. Waterfowl, as mentioned above, saw a population increase of 34 million individuals since 1970, thanks largely to wetland conservation efforts.
Raptors, such as the bald eagle, also fared better with a gain of 15 million individuals thanks largely to a ban on DDT in 1972. The numbers show that taking steps like wildlife management, habitat restoration, and political action can be effective to save species in steep decline.
What you can do
Backyard gardeners and other landowners can plant native plants that support birds and insects.
For more information, go to 3billionbirds.org