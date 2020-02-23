Study: North America has lost 3 billion birds since 1970s

• Wetlands: Some wetland species, waterfowl in particular, have seen population gains over the last few decades due in large part to political action and careful land management and restoration. Not all wetland birds have thrived, however. Marsh birds in particular have struggled as their habitat is drained for development, the ocean encroaches on coastal marshes, and contamination of chemicals and heavy metals as well as invasive species make these habitats less than suitable. An affected species is the wood duck.

Not all doom, gloom

Not all birds declined and some species even showed steady gains over time. Waterfowl, as mentioned above, saw a population increase of 34 million individuals since 1970, thanks largely to wetland conservation efforts.

Raptors, such as the bald eagle, also fared better with a gain of 15 million individuals thanks largely to a ban on DDT in 1972. The numbers show that taking steps like wildlife management, habitat restoration, and political action can be effective to save species in steep decline.

What you can do

Backyard gardeners and other landowners can plant native plants that support birds and insects.

For more information, go to 3billionbirds.org

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sprout new ideas with our home & garden newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.