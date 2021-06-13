Supplemental Irrigation for Trees Critical during Dry Weather

AMES, Iowa — Iowans continue to deal with and recover from the impact of the derecho that swept through the state a year ago this August. The massive loss of trees — over 80,000 in Cedar Rapids alone — coupled with the spread of the emerald ash borer across the state, prompted many citizens to plant and now care for freshly planted trees.

But new trees, with smaller, less-extensive root systems, will be challenged in the weeks to come, according to Jeff Iles, professor and chair in horticulture at Iowa State.

Temperatures are expected to ramp into the 90s, with little to no rain forecast for much of the state. Trees, especially those planted over the last several years, will need supplemental irrigation, and now’s the time to make a plan to help them through the summer.

But how much, when and where to deliver water remains a difficult question to answer. In fact, variables such as soil type, tree species, the presence or absence of mulch, and occurrence and timing of natural rainfall all influence watering practices. With that said, these generalized recommendations will help young and not-quite established trees get through this hot, dry period: