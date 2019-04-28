Even with April showers, the dog park is the gathering place for pet parents that need a little more space and companionship for their canine kids. Rules, regulations and common sense all need to be employed on every visit; here are some basic guidelines to make sure trips start and end well!
• Take only fully vaccinated dogs to the park. Puppies less than 16 weeks may not be fully protected and can be intimidated by older, bigger dogs.
Infectious tracheobronchitis, also known as K-9 or kennel cough, is a threat any place dogs gather. Vaccinations for this and rabies are essential to keeping the park safe and healthy. Pets also should be free of intestinal parasites, fleas and ticks.
• Always keep an eye on your dog. Letting him off the leash as soon as you step inside can keep him from getting rushed by a pack that’s anxious to greet a new or old friend.
• Clean up after your dog. Do we need to say more?
• Bring your own toys unless your dog aggressively guards them. In that case, no toys would be best.
• Learn the body language of dogs. While we all may recognize a growl, raised hackles, a raised tail or a stare-down are what indicates a fracas may be coming.
• If the worst happens and a fight ensues, don’t reach in with an arm or a leg to separate combatants because serious injury can occur.
Despite the warnings, a dog park can be a great gift to a community and a fun place to visit. Before you take your pet, discuss vaccinations and parasite control with your veterinarian and enjoy the fun!