Homeowners should take precautions to reduce the risk of frozen water pipes that can burst during very cold weather, according to Iowa American Water.
Here are some tips:
• Know what areas of your home, such as basements, crawl spaces, unheated rooms and outside walls, are most vulnerable to freezing.
• Know where your main water shut-off valve is. If a pipe freezes or bursts, shut the water off immediately.
• Protect your pipes. Wrap exposed pipes with insulation or use electrical heat tracing wire.
When temperatures fall below zero:
• If you have pipes that are vulnerable to freezing, allow a small trickle of water to run overnight to keep pipes from freezing. The cost of the extra water is low compared to the cost to repair a broken pipe.
• Open cabinet doors to expose pipes to warmer room temperatures.
If your pipes freeze:
• Shut off the water immediately. Don't attempt to thaw frozen pipes unless the water is shut off. Freezing can often cause unseen cracks in pipes or joints.
• Apply heat to the frozen pipe by warming the air around it or by applying heat directly to a pipe. You can use a hair dryer, space heater or hot water. Don't leave space heaters unattended, and avoid the use of kerosene heaters or open flames.
• Once the pipes have thawed, turn the water back on slowly and check for cracks and leaks.
When you are away:
• Have a friend, relative or neighbor regularly check your property to insure the heat is working and the pipes have not frozen.
• A freeze alarm can be purchased for less than $100 and will call a user-selected phone number if the inside temperature drops below 45 degrees.