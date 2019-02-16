If you go

What: Art of Gardening day-long horticulture seminar at Muscatine Community College, with 28 topics, a "stump the experts" question-and-answer session, vendor exhibits and a bake sale.

When: Saturday, March 9, with registration from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and the last session ending 3:30 p.m.

Where: Muscatine Community College Strahan Hall, 152 Colorado St.

Cost: $45, including lunch

To register online: Type in "muscatine community college" and "art of gardening" and follow the prompts.

For more information: Contact Cynthia Kress at 563-288-6161 888-351-4669.