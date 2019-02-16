When Hannah Howard tells people where she works, she sometimes gets puzzled looks.
She works at a 4,000-acre nature preserve along the Cedar River in Muscatine County, a tract that is home to the greatest diversity of plants and animals anywhere in the state. Her office is responsible for managing it.
What, you've never heard of this place?
You've never heard of this preserve that supports 400 plant species and 50 reptile and amphibian species, representing 85 percent of the species that exist in Iowa?
No?
That explains the puzzled looks — the general public is unaware of this globally rare habitat that is owned and managed by The Nature Conservancy, a worldwide, nonprofit environmental organization whose goal is to protect the lands and waters on which all life on Earth depends.
To help get the word out about this preserve, Howard will present a talk titled "Fur, Scales and Animal Tales" on Saturday, March 9, at the day-long horticulture seminar called The Art of Gardening at Muscatine Community College.
The event offers a choice of 28 garden topics — blueberries to bad soil — a question-and answer-session with horticulture experts and a vendor area.
Howard's presentation will be a fun, eye-opening exploration of The Land of the Swamp White Oak, the name of the conservancy's preserve, she said.
The area is exceptionally diverse because it contains numerous habitats all in one relatively small area.
Its bottom land floodplain habitat is particularly important to migratory birds — neotropical songbirds such as prothonotary warblers as well as waterfowl, shorebirds and raptors — because it gives them a place where they can rest and find food on their long journeys, Howard said.
If not for this area and others like it, birds would have few options because land outside its boundaries is farmed or otherwise developed.
The area also contains a specific type of wetland called a fen that exists on land that previously was an old channel of the Cedar River, she said. Cold ground water seeps into this area, supporting a certain type of vegetation and, when this vegetation dies, it falls down but doesn't decay because of the cold water.
"Instead, it becomes this unique, floating, bouncy layer of vegetation called a fen," she said. Fens provide a home for sandhill cranes, all kinds of waterfowl, the central newt and the small mouth salamander.
Other habitats in the preserve include a sand prairie, the river itself and ephemeral wetlands, those that dry up at certain times of the year.
Ephemeral spots are especially important for amphibians because the life cycle of these critters evolved with the land itself — spring flooding supported their aquatic stage and then as the land dried, the drier conditions supported their terrestrial stage.
One of the reasons amphibian populations are crashing is because of habitat destruction; draining land for farming or any kind of development destroys their habitat, as does constant flooding.
In 2007, the area was designated as the first Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Area in the country.
Inviting the public
One of Howard's jobs as community coordinator is to inform the public about the preserve and to invite people to come see it, go hiking, take pictures, look for birds. Only when people know about a place and come to love it will they care enough to try to preserve it, according to conservationist philosophy. Plus, studies have shown that people's lives improve when they interact with nature.
Howard, a Muscatine native, knows that first-hand. Her interest in nature grew out of frequent camping trips, vacations West and boating on the Cedar and Mississippi rivers when she was a child, she said.
"I was always outside," she said.
The Nature Conservancy began working in the Cedar River area in 1985, and the swamp white oak savanna was purchased in 1998. Since then the amount of protected land has almost doubled in size as the conservancy has purchased land at fair market value from farmers after the 2008 flood, she said.
Farmers realized that "it's almost impossible to farm in a flood plain anymore" because of the "new normal" of unseasonal and severe flooding, she said.
Managing invasive species
The office in Letts where Howard works also has three other employees, including two in charge of the considerable task of managing the preserve. As anyone familiar with natural areas knows, they are under constant attack by encroaching invasive species, especially plants.
To try to keep a damper on reed canary grass at White Swamp Oak, for example, The Nature Conservancy grazes cattle in ever-moving pens, a practice that somewhat emulates the grazing by bison before European settlement.
"When they graze on the canary grass when it's relatively young, that lets in light to the soil that lets the sedges (similar to grass) and grasses and wildflowers grow," Howard said.
The conservancy also conducts prescribed burns, mimicking the prairie fires that historically kept trees from encroaching on the prairie.
And every summer, an intern crew comes in to manually remove brush and, in some instances, do spraying.
Trying to preserve biologically diverse areas is important because functioning ecosystems are critical to all species, including humans. Also, increasing the amount of water that the floodplain can store reduces peak flood levels downstream which helps reduce future flooding. And the water is filtered of pollutants, improving the quality of the water that eventually reaches the Mississippi River.