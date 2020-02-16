Talk covers houseplants

You are the owner of this article.
A free presentation on plant parenting and the art of indoor gardening will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Wallace's Garden Center and Greenhouses, Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.

Indoor plants are trendy, hip, collectible, and maybe the easiest way to bring life to any room. Wallace’s greenhouse experts will discuss houseplants, hanging plants and floor plants. They also will cover best varieties, growing and re-potting techniques and pest solutions.

