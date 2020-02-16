Talk covers houseplants

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
A free presentation on plant parenting and the art of indoor gardening will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Wallace's Garden Center and Greenhouses, Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.
Indoor plants are trendy, hip, collectible, and maybe the easiest way to bring life to any room. Wallace’s greenhouse experts will discuss houseplants, hanging plants and floor plants. They also will cover best varieties, growing and re-potting techniques and pest solutions.
Tags
Sprout new ideas with our home & garden newsletter!
Alma Gaul
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today