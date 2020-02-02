Talk features 2 gardens of Europe

A program on "Gardens of Europe" will be presented beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport, featuring an island garden owned by Swedish nobility and a bulb garden outside Amsterdam.

The speaker is Linnea Koch.

• Mainau is a botanic garden in Lake Constance surrounded by Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, owned by Swedish nobility. Koch will begin with a brief history, then present three seasons of island plant life. This includes a towering sequoia tree, formal rose garden, topiaries, the largest butterfly house in Germany and the "barococo" chapel.

• Keukenhof is known as a bulb garden, and Koch will show the early, middle and late-blooming flowers of the 6-8 week bulb growers' spring display and sale season. The garden also features sculptures, indoor displays of the latest cultivars and unusual flower arrangements.

Koch has owned and operated a graphic design studio for over three decades, is an Illinois Master Gardener with a special interest in native shade plants, and has given many talks on local landmarks, shade gardening and gardens in the United States and Europe. Her photos have been published in corporate publications, calendars and books.