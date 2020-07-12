The colorful iris -- how to plant, grow, care for

Not many plants that come in a wider range of color than the iris. In the past 50 years, thousands of cultivars in various colors, sizes, and forms have been developed.
"I have about 20 cultivars of bearded iris in my garden including a small white and lavender variety that has been passed down in my family for four generations," Jennifer Fishburn, University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator, said. Here are her growing tips.
Types of iris: Iris are divided into three categories, according to The American Iris Society: bearded, beardless, and aril.
Many types are long-lived perennials in the central Midwest. They range in height from 6-inch-tall dwarf crested iris to 5-feet-tall yellow flag iris.
The most common variety is bearded iris. This easy-to-grow iris range in height from 18 to 36 inches. Bearded iris also vary in bloom time and flower color. They grow best in well-drained soil in a full sun location. They will not tolerate poorly drained soil.
Flower color: The six-petaled flowers come in a rainbow of colors including pink, varying shades of purple, pale yellow, bright yellow, peach, pale green, light blue, white, tan, bronze, almost black, and bi-color.
The three inner upward true petals of iris are called “standards.” The three outer turned down flower petals are referred to as “falls.” Many cultivars have different colored standards and falls.
Be sure to remove old blooms after flowering.
Pests and diseases: Bearded iris do have a few problems including iris borer, bacterial infections including bacterial soft rot, and fungal infections of the rhizomes, leaf spots.
Rhizomes can turn to mush from bacterial soft rot, a bacterium that enters through a wound, often caused by iris borers. Proper sanitation is important; remove and discard infected rhizomes and plant parts.
Iris borers are destructive and difficult to control. They can infest all types of iris.
Planting and dividing: Most iris clumps become crowded and should be divided every three to four years. About four to six weeks after they flower, divide by digging up the whole clump and remove the mother plant.
Place the rhizome on a ridge of soil, placing the roots in the soil, but the rhizome just above soil level. Space rhizomes 12 to 18 inches apart to avoid overcrowding and allow for good air circulation to help prevent disease issues. Since iris have a short bloom period, consider adding iris in the middle of a perennial garden where later blooming plants can hide the iris foliage.
