The colorful iris -- how to plant, grow, care for

Not many plants that come in a wider range of color than the iris. In the past 50 years, thousands of cultivars in various colors, sizes, and forms have been developed.

"I have about 20 cultivars of bearded iris in my garden including a small white and lavender variety that has been passed down in my family for four generations," Jennifer Fishburn, University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator, said. Here are her growing tips.

Types of iris: Iris are divided into three categories, according to The American Iris Society: bearded, beardless, and aril.

Many types are long-lived perennials in the central Midwest. They range in height from 6-inch-tall dwarf crested iris to 5-feet-tall yellow flag iris.

The most common variety is bearded iris. This easy-to-grow iris range in height from 18 to 36 inches. Bearded iris also vary in bloom time and flower color. They grow best in well-drained soil in a full sun location. They will not tolerate poorly drained soil.

Flower color: The six-petaled flowers come in a rainbow of colors including pink, varying shades of purple, pale yellow, bright yellow, peach, pale green, light blue, white, tan, bronze, almost black, and bi-color.