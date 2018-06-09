1. This sketch of the John Forrest house shows how the south-facing side looked originally, with a four-window bay in the middle, with porches…

HISTORY OF THE HOME, JOHN FORREST

Most of what we see today as 718 Bridge Ave., Davenport, is actually an addition to a smaller two-room cottage built earlier on the site, according to a story in the Oct. 19, 1976, edition of the Quad-City Times.

The larger, showy portion with its ornate iron fence was completed around 1872-73 by John Forrest and his wife, Ann, according to the article.

Forrest came to Davenport in 1837 from his native New York.

The son of immigrant Irish parents, the young store clerk traveled to Davenport via the Erie Canal and Ohio and Mississippi rivers.

"He became a postmaster and later served as an alderman and acting mayor. He was instrumental in uncovering a fraud that would have made the city of Rockingham instead of Davenport the Scott County seat," the article states.

Forrest built three major commercial blocks in the downtown in the 1870s, one at the corner of Brady and 3rd streets, known as the Forrest Block, converted into apartments by Restoration St. Louis, owned by Amrit and Amy Gill.

A subsequent owner of the Bridge Avenue home was George S. Schaeffer, a South America representative for the Chase Manhattan Bank, New York, who filled the mansion with antiques collected from around the world, according to the Quad-City Times story.

Schaeffer's widow, Alice Dodge, lived in the home until her death in 1974.

In her will, she left the home and many of its furnishings to the Putnam Museum.

"The pieces the museum chose not to keep — endless accessories and nearly 90 pieces of large furniture from the middle to late 1800s — will be sold this month during an estate sale to be held at the home," according to the Oct. 10, 1976, story.

Items included: tables of Philippine mahogany, marble top tables, an art glass lamp, glassware of all kinds, bayonets, a Chinese snuff box, an Edison phonograph, Oriental rugs and an Eastlake-style desk.

After its sale in 1976, the home passed through several owners until 1987 when it was purchased by a real estate developer who turned it into offices.

Through the 1990s and into the 2000s, there were several more owners until Steve and Terri Hammer bought it in June of 2017.