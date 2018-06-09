Pittsburgh natives Steve and Terri Hammer moved to Davenport for their jobs in 2015, renting a two-floor downtown apartment in the former Davenport Bank Building.
As empty-nesters, they fell in love with the Mississippi River and the downtown, but, as Steve says, "there was no place to buy downtown."
So, they expanded their search.
Driving up Bridge Avenue on his way to work at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Steve noticed an 1800s house for sale. He was especially intrigued by its carriage house on the side. The couple decided to take a look.
What they found was the John Forrest house, built in 1872 by one of Davenport's earliest settlers who also built three major commercial blocks downtown, one that is now apartments at 3rd and Brady streets.
The Forrest home had been vacant for about two years, and its most recent use had been as an office building with 11 different spaces. Tenants included a beauty shop, chiropractor, real estate and the office of Big Brothers, Big Sisters.
Despite this change in use and some neglect, both the inside and outside of the building were in decent shape.
The Hammers bought the home and on July 4, 2017, began a full scale restoration-rehab, hiring Bill Rowand, who has done extensive restoration work, particularly in Rock Island.
Major decisions included how to reconfigure the floor plan for their single-family use, and what to do with the south side of the house fronting East River Drive. A historical drawing shows the house originally had three separate areas on this side — a four-window bay in the middle with small porches on either side.
But around the time of World War I, these separate areas were made into one large veranda with a single roof, according to an architectural survey done by the city of Davenport in the early 1980s. The veranda later was enclosed in glass to make a sunroom running the entire width of the house.
The couple decided to keep the single roof, but reopen two of the three sections, revealing the four-window bay in the middle, while building a new porch on the east corner, and an enclosed sunroom on the west corner.
They purchased new beadboard for the porch ceiling, new pillars and Trek composite planks for the floor. They also chose an overall color scheme for the home of tan, accented by spruce green, dark red and yellow.
A tour of the inside
Walk in the front door, and you enter the old part of the house. Ahead is an Italiante-style walnut staircase and to your left is a large parlor-dining room.
A jaw-dropping feature of this room is the curved wall and curved crown molding next to the four-window bay. Steve is quick to say that the house has several examples of this kind of craftsmanship.
The original wood floor contains areas where boards are laid at angles to each other, creating patterns.
Beyond this parlor-dining room is a dramatically modern kitchen-family room that gets part of its drama from its finishes and part from its view.
The family portion of the room is the enclosed space of the sunroom, a side wall contains quoins (wood squares) that originally were outside. The dominant feature is a 5-foot by 10-foot picture window that looks out onto the Mississippi River, framed by evergreen trees. This is the dramatic view.
The dramatic finishes include a ceramic tile floor, a five-sided granite topped island, black stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances and a backsplash made of wavy subway tile, accented with a band of glass in black, gray, silver and brown. The cabinets are gray, shaker-style with silver hardware. One of the cabinets features three doors of bubble glass.
Rounding out the home's first floor layout is a large pantry, a large laundry room, an office and a half-bath tucked under the staircase.
Upstairs there are three bedrooms and two baths. One of the bedrooms is the master suite consisting of the bedroom, a sitting room with a white Italiante-style marble fireplace and round-topped windows overlooking the Mississippi River and "her" bathroom.
The "her" bathroom is mainly black and white — white cabinets, black granite countertops, black and white tile floor and a white subway tile shower with a decorative band of multi-colored glass.
Elsewhere upstairs is the "his" bathroom, dominated by browns tones.
The carriage house — the feature that piqued Steve's interest — is still undergoing renovation, although the couple has installed a new, remote-opening garage door that is similar in style to the original sliding doors.
Above is the hay mow. You just don't find amenities like that anymore.