Editor's note: This is another in an annual series featuring houses along the route of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race.
Nearing the top of Davenport's Brady Street hill, whether you're walking, running, or driving a car, you may glimpse a small wooden structure on your left that looks like a display case of some sort.
At the moment, it's rotting and empty, but back in the day, it held a sign and advertising for the business behind it.
And then if you're like most people, you move on, and don't necessarily notice the imposing brick house behind this structure, a house with ornate porch posts and railings, dormers in the roof, brackets under the eaves and limestone headers and sills above and below the windows.
This increasingly rare, well-preserved structure was built in 1885 by insurance agent William S. Chenowith. But long-time Davenport residents may remember it as the Free Photography Studio and residence.
"Free" referred to the name of the owners, beginning with Frank Free who moved his business to the building in 1912. He was followed by his son, Henry, who continued in photography until his death in 1968, and Henry's widow, Lois, who retired in the 1990s.
The studio was a Quad-City institution, and because the Frees took thousands of portraits and other pictures during a time when owning a camera wasn't common. They documented a wide swath of the city's population and history.
They also were the owners of about 100,000 glass plate negatives taken by an earlier photographer featuring old landmarks. When Lois Free retired, she split these plates and acetate negatives between the Putnam Museum and the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center of the Davenport Public Library.
Many of these images have been digitized and are posted to the Upper Mississippi Valley Digital Image Archive (umvphotoarchive.org) where they can be accessed by anyone interested.
Because of the historical importance of the Free photography business and the intact architecture of the 1885 house, people like Scott Tunnicliff, director of the nearby Hilltop Campus Village, grew concerned as the home sat largely unoccupied after Lois' death in 2001.
Increasingly, Tunnicliff waited for it to be broken into or vandalized. But that never happened. And, after much arm-twisting, he found a buyer.
Enter a new buyer
Gary Schoenbeck, a home builder/remodeler from Chicago who began investing in Davenport in 2006, closed on the home in June.
Schoenbeck isn't sure yet what he's going to do with it, but you can rest assured that it will look great when he's done, he said. "I don't cut corners," he said one recent day. "I have my own people."
Schoenbeck is still developing an overall plan, beginning with new electrical service.
Other jobs he has tackled include milling replacement pieces for the front porch railing, refinishing the oak floors in the front parlor and dining room and restoring the shine to ornate brass hardware.
Schoenbeck was a builder and high-end remodeler in Chicago who did work for sports stars whose names are instantly recognizable, he said. Once he got his first job in the mid 1980s, others came by word of mouth. Woodwork and custom tile became his forte.
He got started in Davenport because his mother was living here and he "wanted something to do" when he came to visit, being a self-described workaholic. He began with a mansion at 11th and Perry streets and has since bought and restored about six other properties that he rents mainly to Palmer students.
He's still not sure about the Free house. When last occupied, it was an up-down duplex. The upstairs kitchen is still mainly in place, with a white enamel Roper stove.
At the back of the house is a large, stuccoed addition that was the photo studio on the ground floor, with a large sleeping porch on the second.
The home's roof and the limestone foundation appear to be in good shape, but there will be plenty of work in between.
What about the display case?
Not to mention the display case.
"Everybody who knows me and knows I bought this place wants to know if I'm going to keep it," Schoenbeck said. "They come right out and ask me. So I'm going to keep it, but we're kind of scratching our heads. We don't know what we'll do with it."
According to an architectural-historical survey done for the city of Davenport in the mid-1980s, the home does not conform to any particular architectural style. But the survey notes that, even 35 years ago, "few such attractive, or well-preserved structures of this kind remain in the city."
The home sits in the little-known College Square Historic District, an area on the National Register of Historic Places that includes Davenport Central High School, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, the Parker-Ficke House and the 1880 Soldier's Monument on Main Street.
The name "college" comes from the fact that the first college in Iowa, a predecessor to today's Grinnell College, was on the land where Central sits today.