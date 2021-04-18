The Friends of Vander Veer Plant Sale Coming Up – April 29 – May 2

Thousands of annuals, perennials, and tropicals will be available at the Friends of Vander Veer's annual plant sale April 30 through May 2.
Experts will be on hand to help with plant selection. Proceeds from this sale support The Friends of Vander Veer in their mission to fund beauty and education at Vander Veer Botanical Park. The sale is held in the Conservatory at Vander Veer, 215 W. Central Park, Davenport.
Sale hours
- Friday, April 30 – 1-6 p.m.
- Saturday, May 1, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Sunday, May 2, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Masks are required at the sale, and social distancing will be enforced. A limited amount of shoppers may browse at a time, but the flow was good in 2020, and shoppers did not have long waits.
Current members get first pick at a preview sale is Thursday, April 29, 3–6:30 p.m. Not a member? Join on this day and shop early.
POTTING PARTIES
Bring one or two containers and soil, or buy soil on-site and join a hands-on class where experts will help you choose plants available for purchase, and then arrange and pot them. Class times are April 29, 5:30-7 p.m., or April 30, 10-11:30 a.m. Class fee $10 plus plant and soil costs. Register by calling 563-323-3298 or emailing nsottos@friendsofvanderveer.com