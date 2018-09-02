I have to say, I've always been skeptical of those stories about beloved pets that have been lost, making their way across great distances on foot, to return to their homes.
It's not that I didn't believe the people telling the story, I just didn't understand how an animal like a dog or a cat could do that.
I understand — "accept" might be a better word — that many creatures migrate, making their way across great distances to return to the place of their birth or some other significance, such as the availability of food. Monarch butterflies, fish, birds, turtles, caribou — all kinds of creatures do this.
But not domestic dogs and cats. I always thought in the back of my mind that they must have gotten some secret kind of human help.
Then came Whitey.
Whitey is a not-very-attractive tom cat who showed up earlier this summer on the western Iowa farm where two of my sisters live.
As background, my sisters already are well-stocked with cats. First in seniority is Curry, the mainly wild cat who sleeps in the barn but comes down to the house for food and water when strangers (people and animals) aren't around.
Then there is Chrissy, the so-named sweetheart because she showed up one year near Christmas as an orphan kitten, shivering in the snow. She sleeps in the car shed.
Finally there are Tiger and Princess, the two aged cats who came with my oldest sister when she moved to the farm from the East Coast earlier this year. These two cats sleep in the basement.
So when Whitey showed up, along with a playful gray kitten, my sisters hoped they would move on, as they did not want any more cats, and there was no good place to shelter them.
They asked around to people they knew as to whether anyone was looking for a cat or two. Eventually they found someone willing to take both.
The first day they were able to entice Whitey into a carrier they loaded him up along with little Mr. Gray and drove first six miles east, then 12 miles south, then another three miles east and dropped them off at another farm, owned by a relative.
All was good, and peace once again reigned among the cats on our farm.
Then one morning, 46 days later, my sister Ruth looked out the kitchen window. You can guess the rest of this story. There stood Whitey, unmistakable because of the splotch on his nose.
My sisters were incredulous, but there he was, some 13 miles "as the crow flies," they figured, from where they dropped him off.
He was rail thin and listless, his coat unkempt.
Of course there was no shooing him off this time. He was clearly just barely hanging on. They took him in, fed him, and made him a place in the car shed, relocating Chrissy to the back porch. (That suits Chrissy just fine, as I know she thinks she should have been there all along.)
And now Whitey is getting his strength back.
But, how is this possible? It's not like he had lived with my sisters his entire life, or was born on the farm. He'd been living there for only eight weeks, April 25 to June 20. (I know this because one of my sisters keeps a journal.)
Somehow, though, he found his way. I know this to be true because it happened.
(As a P.S., Mr. Gray had no inclination for cross-country ventures, and is well settled in his new home, and has a new companion with whom he gets along well. His people know Whitey came back to my sisters and are as incredulous as they are.)