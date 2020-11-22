The more trees around the school, the better the test scores

Grass, shrubs not the same: Samantha Klein, a master’s student who worked with Kuo on the study, made a point to compare different kinds of vegetation at different distances from schools.

“We wanted to offer concrete guidance to landscape architects, principals, and school boards interested in putting the greenness–achievement link to work, giving them clues as to what should be planted, and where,” Klein says.

Kuo, Klein, and their team were able to differentiate tree cover from grass and shrubs using satellite imagery. “From a practical standpoint, trees cost more to install than grass. So if school districts could get away with just putting grass everywhere, that would be really helpful to know,” Klein explains.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. Trees were far and away more impactful for test scores than other types of vegetation. Still, Kuo emphasizes that compared with other school resource investments planting trees around a schoolyard is still an incredibly cheap and effective intervention. But it could take a sea change before school districts accept school greening when other demands seem so much more pressing.