The nationwide recycling industry is in a tailspin. By keeping its loads clean, Scott County found domestic markets.

The all-time high was $116.88 per ton in March 2017.

However, even with the dramatic overall drop in value of all commodities combined, recycling for the Scott Area center still is less expensive than landfilling, Morris said.

The cost to process recyclables — which involves collecting, sorting, baling and transporting — was $80 per ton as of February 2020. Subtracting the amount received in sales which equaled $54.62 per ton, that leaves a cost of $25.38 per ton to recycle, compared with $29.35 per ton to landfill. That is getting to be a close difference, but it’s still a difference. And it does not include what it would cost to transport all these materials to the landfill.

Extending life of landfill

Morris also stressed that profits aren't everything.

The reason recycling began in the first place was not to make money, but to comply with a state mandate to decrease the amount of materials (and the toxicity of materials) going into landfills. The Scott Area center ships about eight semi-loads of baled paper to Indiana every week. Without recycling, that paper would be crowding the landfill.