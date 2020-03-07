The nationwide recycling industry is in a tailspin. By keeping its loads clean, Scott County found domestic markets.

It's been two years since the nationwide recycling industry was thrown into a tailspin because China — by far the biggest buyer of U.S. recyclables — stopped accepting mixed paper and most plastics, causing a glut of material no one wanted.
But through those two years, the Scott Area Recycling Center has continued to hold its own, said Kathy Morris, executive director of the Waste Commission of Scott County, which operates the recycling program.
The center recycles nine commodities from items it collects from many locations. These include Davenport; Bettendorf; Rock Island; Moline; East Moline; Scott, Rock Island, Clinton and portions of Linn counties; Iowa City; Pella; and West Liberty.
The center accepts materials from such a large area because there is efficiency in volume.
The price received for all nine commodities, when taken together, was $46.16 per ton in January, the latest month for which the center had figures, compared with $64.05 per ton in January 2019, Morris said.
Although that is down, it is up from the all-time low of $32.09 per ton in September 2019.
The all-time high was $116.88 per ton in March 2017.
However, even with the dramatic overall drop in value of all commodities combined, recycling for the Scott Area center still is less expensive than landfilling, Morris said.
The cost to process recyclables — which involves collecting, sorting, baling and transporting — was $80 per ton as of February 2020. Subtracting the amount received in sales which equaled $54.62 per ton, that leaves a cost of $25.38 per ton to recycle, compared with $29.35 per ton to landfill. That is getting to be a close difference, but it’s still a difference. And it does not include what it would cost to transport all these materials to the landfill.
Extending life of landfill
Morris also stressed that profits aren't everything.
The reason recycling began in the first place was not to make money, but to comply with a state mandate to decrease the amount of materials (and the toxicity of materials) going into landfills. The Scott Area center ships about eight semi-loads of baled paper to Indiana every week. Without recycling, that paper would be crowding the landfill.
Morris said she well remembers the controversy and downright anguish that occurred when the county was trying to find a place for the landfill it now operates. No one wants good land taken for a landfill, and no one wants a landfill next to their homes. Finding a place for a new landfill is a chore everyone wants to delay as long as possible.
In addition, recycling saves natural resources. Recycling paper back into paper uses water, but it takes less water than making paper from trees, Morris said. Plus, paper recycling saves trees that remove carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas, from the air, Morris said.
Recycling plastic saves oil because plastic is petroleum-based.
Nationally, the Scott Area center is something of an anomaly in how well it is run, said Scott Mouw, senior director of strategy and research for The Recycling Partnership, a nonprofit group based in Falls Church, Va., that helps communities improve recycling.
There are two big reasons: The Scott Area center has found domestic markets for all its recyclables, and its recyclables are very clean; that is, free of trash such as Styrofoam or plastic bags.
The latter cannot be stressed enough, those in the business say. One of the reasons China decided not to accept recyclables is that the percentage of contamination was so high. Other processors feel the same way.
Tackling contamination
Contamination is up, rising to 15.77% of items collected, Morris said. Although the human sorters at the center can pull most of it, they don't get all of it, and the amount that slips through reduces the value of the final product.
Davenport and Bettendorf residents have been well-educated as to what goes in and what does not, but that is not true of some outlying areas.
Morris is applying for a grant to launch an education program in those areas. This might consist of television commercials, a magnet of "what goes in" to post on one's refrigerator, an insert in a sewer bill or a direct mailing.