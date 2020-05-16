The pink pantry: What one Davenport family did during self-quarantine

A carpenter by trade, Lloyd began by framing in four walls, leaving an opening at the bottom of the stairs to allow access to the rest of the basement. This opening is covered with a curtain.

Then he installed mildew-resistant drywall, creating recesses for the shelves so, as Carrie says, "there would be more room to walk around."

He also cut holes in the ceiling drywall for lights — four on each side and one in the middle — so that the space would be bright and cheerful.

For flooring, he bought a roll of pre-padded vinyl at Menards, tacking it down onto the concrete floor with glue. "It turned out perfectly," Carrie said. "And it was only 70 cents a square yard."

Helping Lloyd was the couple's son Adrian, 13, who cut boards, held drywall and did "mudding."

The eight shelves, purchased on clearance from Walmart are rated to hold 4,000 pounds each. Five hold food and three hold appliances, bowls, pans and the like.

Other purchases included shelf liner; Better Homes & Garden-brand plastic containers that are air-tight, making food last longer; and a kitchen island on wheels where Carrie can sit (two stools tuck in underneath) and write lists or do other tasks.