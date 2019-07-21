When a dead bat was found in a package of salad greens in 2017, the Florida story spurred product recalls and national media attention.
The incident, assumed to be rare, was one of dozens of cases of consumers finding animals – live, dead, or severed – in fresh produce over the past 15 years.
A recent University of Illinois study catalogued and analyzed these incidents as part of a larger effort towards greater food safety and quality improvements in the fresh produce industry.
The problem is that wildlife gets into fields where fresh produce is grown, and gets swept up during harvest.
More common than one might think
No publicly accessible data is available documenting how often wildlife gets into fields and onto dinner plates, and therefore there are no benchmarks to measure the success of new control measures.
So, Daniel Hughes, postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Animal Sciences at U of I, Urbana, and lead author on the study, began scouring the internet for media mentions.
“I started looking out of curiosity, saving links to articles of people finding frogs in their salads. Within a couple months, I had this long list. I realized there’s something more going on here that we’ve been led to believe. Every article I clicked on claimed it was super rare, but when you’re looking at 25 of those incidents, it doesn’t sound that rare to me,” he said.
Hughes wound up with 40 news stories from the United States between 2003 and 2018. He believes this sample strongly underestimates the true scope of the issue.
For example, consumers may report incidents directly to the store or produce company and not to media, or stories may have appeared in print versions of newspapers and not been published online.
Over 50% of the 40 incidents involved frogs, but lizards, snakes, mice, birds, and yes, a bat, were found in salad greens, green beans, or mixed vegetables. Ten of these – nine frogs and one lizard – were found alive.
In three-quarters of the incidents, the produce was conventionally grown, not organic.
How to keep animals out of fields?
“From a wildlife perspective, it’s really hard to screen for animals in the context of industrial-scale harvest speed and volume," Hughes said.
"You’d have to spend minutes checking each plant. Romaine, for example, is lettuce folded on lettuce, where it’s easy for moisture-seeking frogs to hide. From a business perspective, can you really spend minutes to check each leaf?”
Hughes thinks preventing animals from getting into the fields in the first place is the industry’s best bet.
Currently, many operations achieve that by destroying non-crop vegetation near fields using so-called “scorched earth” tactics, which seem to have been implemented in response to major E. coli epidemics, such as the feral-pig-vectored spinach outbreak in 2006.
This approach likely goes too far for wild frogs because previous research has shown they don’t harbor E. coli in the form or quantity usually responsible for foodborne illnesses.
With more information about when and where wildlife is getting into produce, farmers could adopt less drastic, more nuanced management strategies. For example, Hughes is testing new fencing materials to exclude frogs from fields.
It will take some time for the fresh produce industry to adopt co-management methods that support food safety and conservation, but with two major E. coli outbreaks in 2018, producers are more likely to prioritize food safety for the foreseeable future. In the meantime, Hughes has this advice for consumers:
Check your own produce, keep frogs inside
“Keep eating fresh produce, especially leafy greens, and if you happen to get a live frog, please don’t release it in your backyard. Keep it as a pet or offer it to a local school for use as an educational tool. Releasing wild animals is how invasive species start, and could introduce disease into local frog populations. Just don’t do it.”