'There was no concern for ... the Indians'

Some settlers wished the Indians would establish farms like they did, but that did not happen.

"Accustomed to hunting along the major waterways and in the forests, many (Indian) hunters returned from the prairie to their old hunting grounds now occupied by settlers," Schantz writes.

"They were less and less successful as hunters (game was depleted) and becoming nuisances among settlers."

"Those who knew tribal ways observed that unless they turned to farming they would become shiftless wanderers who had nothing but time on their hands, susceptible to alcohol and to those who had no interest in their welfare.

"Davenport could see that eventually they would become dependent on the government for their very subsistence."

Schantz also touches on the nationwide Indian removal policy, established by President Andrew Jackson's Removal Act of 1830, that "turned the Indian trade into a governmental means for acquiring Indian lands.

"The traders were encouraged to facilitate removal of the tribes, by promoting huge debts among (them)," she writes. "Then, as a means to settle these debts, they encouraged the tribes to sell their lands."