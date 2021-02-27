'There's nothing like this': Michigan conservator takes on fresco restoration in Davenport's Gold Coast

This created "nuances that are so beautiful," she said. "If you didn't do that, it would look terrible."

Fenwood's goal "is to keep what exists and marry the new with the old and make that all work. It is extremely difficult, but it is so worth it."

When finished, the fresco will not look brand-new; instead it will have the "feeling and integrity of an aged fresco," Fenwood said.

Different cultures view restoration differently, but Westerners, "like to know it is an old thing, and there's value in that. And there are so many areas (of the fresco) that are good."

One thing Fenwood and the Stones discovered is that the original fresco paint is continuing to deteriorate. When the Stones bought the home, the interior was very wet and as it dried out over the years, the plaster under the paint dried, and bits of color flaked off.

And this continues almost daily. On one recent day, Walker Glass is filling in pits with the special putty. "I keep going back and back and filling in and sanding and touching up," he said.