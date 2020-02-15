'They all turn out so cool' — ink art is 1 of 15 topics at hort seminar

Plop!
A drop of purple alcohol ink hits a white porcelain tile, then immediately spreads in all directions, blossoming outward like a flower unfolding in time-lapse photography.
Purple follows purple, then orange, then green and soon — look at that! — the tile has become a work of art, no talent required. That's because the ink itself — by the way it spreads and interacts with other colors — takes on a life of its own.
But, with experimentation and practice, a person can learn to direct the ink and blend colors in such a way as to create a picture, say of flowers, or even a landscape.
The possibility of making ink art is one of 15 topics that will be explored Saturday, March 8, at "Horticulture in the Heartland," a day-long horticulture seminar that will be held at Clinton Community College.
The day will begin with a keynote address by Kelly Norris, director of horticulture and education at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, on new perennials for modern gardens, including natives.
Breakout topics following the keynote include making maple syrup, basic botany, butterfly and hummingbird gardens, spring woodland wildflowers, climate change and your garden, tree health, tomatoes and trees that maybe you shouldn't plant anymore.
A second hands-on workshop will help participants create accessories for miniature fairy gardens.
The idea for the ink art workshop came from Margo Hansen, program director of the Bickelhaupt Arboretum, Clinton, who encountered it a year ago when she was visiting her daughter in Washington, Iowa. An area art gallery offered a workshop, a variation of the "Vino van Gogh" sessions in which an instructor guides participants while they enjoy a glass of wine.
"We had so much fun," Hansen said of the class with her daughter. "We didn't know what we were doing. You have to go with the flow. The vision in your mind might turn out totally different. But they all turn out so cool."
Materials for ink art include any non-porus surface, such as porcelain tile, glass or non-porus plastic, rubbing alcohol, alcohol ink, a brush (for making refinements) and paper towels. A large set of 30 alcohol inks, available at craft stores or online, costs about $120, Hansen said.
With time, "you get the hang of what colors go together," Hansen said. In the beginning, less is more. Begin with three colors because if you mix too many together you'll get mud — which is generally not the look anyone is going for.
Participants can make squiggles, create background colors and use a straw to blow the paint across the tile with their breath.
And if you don't like the first thing you do, no problem. The colors can be erased with rubbing alcohol and a paper towel and you can start over.
Finished pieces need to be sprayed with clear acrylic sealer so that the colors stay fixed and don't run.
Picking colors that complement rooms in your home — kitchen, bath, bedroom or family room — would allow you to make a custom-look piece of wall art.
For the workshop at "Hort in the Heartland" an additional $10 will be payable to the instructor on the day of the class to cover materials.