'They all turn out so cool' — ink art is 1 of 15 topics at hort seminar

Breakout topics following the keynote include making maple syrup, basic botany, butterfly and hummingbird gardens, spring woodland wildflowers, climate change and your garden, tree health, tomatoes and trees that maybe you shouldn't plant anymore.

A second hands-on workshop will help participants create accessories for miniature fairy gardens.

The idea for the ink art workshop came from Margo Hansen, program director of the Bickelhaupt Arboretum, Clinton, who encountered it a year ago when she was visiting her daughter in Washington, Iowa. An area art gallery offered a workshop, a variation of the "Vino van Gogh" sessions in which an instructor guides participants while they enjoy a glass of wine.

"We had so much fun," Hansen said of the class with her daughter. "We didn't know what we were doing. You have to go with the flow. The vision in your mind might turn out totally different. But they all turn out so cool."

Materials for ink art include any non-porus surface, such as porcelain tile, glass or non-porus plastic, rubbing alcohol, alcohol ink, a brush (for making refinements) and paper towels. A large set of 30 alcohol inks, available at craft stores or online, costs about $120, Hansen said.