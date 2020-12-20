Things to do in the Quad-Cities during the holidays

The holidays are fast approaching — Christmas is Friday! — and if it doesn't seem like there's been enough joy or things to do lately, here are some suggestions for now and through the "12 days of Christmas."

1. Visit a Q-C museum or two. All our nonprofit cultural institutions are struggling with the effects of COVID-19 and could use your help.

The Putnam Museum, Figge Art Museum and German American Heritage Center, all in Davenport, would love to see you. Also, the Quad-City Arts Gallery, Rock Island, and the Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy in Bettendorf are good bets for viewing regional art.

Despite being closed for a time during the spring and having reduced hours now, all these places are open now to some extent. It would be good to check their websites before heading out.

New at the Figge is an exhibit of 2020 that invites visitor participation. You can write a postcard to health care workers, color a page that will become part of a wall in an upcoming exhibit, reflect and give yourself a hug! (See story on Page D5.)

2. Sing! Think Christmas carols. There's a reason these songs are some of the most beloved of all time. Get your family or "bubble" friends together and if you don't know the words, print them off.