Things to do in the Quad-Cities during the holidays

The holidays are fast approaching — Christmas is Friday! — and if it doesn't seem like there's been enough joy or things to do lately, here are some suggestions for now and through the "12 days of Christmas."
1. Visit a Q-C museum or two. All our nonprofit cultural institutions are struggling with the effects of COVID-19 and could use your help.
The Putnam Museum, Figge Art Museum and German American Heritage Center, all in Davenport, would love to see you. Also, the Quad-City Arts Gallery, Rock Island, and the Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy in Bettendorf are good bets for viewing regional art.
Despite being closed for a time during the spring and having reduced hours now, all these places are open now to some extent. It would be good to check their websites before heading out.
New at the Figge is an exhibit of 2020 that invites visitor participation. You can write a postcard to health care workers, color a page that will become part of a wall in an upcoming exhibit, reflect and give yourself a hug! (See story on Page D5.)
2. Sing! Think Christmas carols. There's a reason these songs are some of the most beloved of all time. Get your family or "bubble" friends together and if you don't know the words, print them off.
Young people may not learn the religious-oriented songs in school, so some of this cultural knowledge is being lost. If you are in charge of some young people who don't know "Hark! the Herald Angels Sing" or "Joy to the World," then teach them.
And, remember: robust singing is exercise. It releases the same feel-good endorphins as a good walk. You'll feel better.
3. Plug into the symphony. The Quad-City Symphony Orchestra is another cultural jewel that's had a hard time this year, having to go virtual with concerts.
But now through Jan. 11, you can access the QCSO’s Brass and Percussion Sections performing holiday favorites right in your home. A household ticket is only $23. For that, the whole family can sit around and enjoy:
"Hark the Herald Angels Sing," "Adeste Fideles," "Christmas Day," "T’was the Night Before Christmas," "Stille Nacht," "Nutcracker Suite," "Pastorale/Jesu Bambino," "Joy to the World" and "Sleigh Ride."
4. Look at the lights! Because people are stuck at home because of pandemic, and because everyone wants to do something joyful, and because the weather has been warm enough to encourage outdoor work, Quad-Citians are putting up a lot more outdoor lights than usual.
Lights are everywhere and wonderfully beautiful. So just take a drive. And if you want to make sure you see lights, visit the Poinsettias and Lights display at Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park, the holiday lights at Fejervary Park, also Davenport, and the Winter Nights, Winter Lights display at the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island. The first two are absolutely free; there is a charge at the botanical center.
BUT — the center is offering a free, short video tour you can access from your home. "The tour allows people to see the highlights of our display of 130,000 lights without leaving home," Ami Porter, executive director, said. " It’s our way of spreading joy and holiday cheer in our community and beyond.”
5. Help others. Speaking of lean times, be aware that there are people in our community who are hungry. The River Bend Foodbank is in need of donations now more than ever. One dollar equals five meals. The address for checks is: River Bend Foodbank, 4010 Kimmel Drive, Davenport, IA 52802. Or go to the website, riverbendfoodbank.org
6. Exercise. Sitting at one's desk or in front of the TV day after day does nothing for your physical (and mental) health. Exercise doesn't have to cost money. Just put on your walking shoes and circle around the block. Again and again, depending.
Better yet, drive down to the Mississippi Riverfront Trail and take a hike along the river. You'll get exercise and get to enjoy the Q-C's crowning attraction: the river. Depending where you walk, you'll see construction of the new Interstate 74 bridge.
A good place to "put in" is at Bettendorf's Leach Park.
7. Bake. If you don't have favorites, or want to add to them, check out the recipes elsewhere on this page. They are from employees of the Quad-City Times and I can vouch for them. All of them.
8. Read. There are lots and lots of holiday classics from "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" to — my favorite — "The Night Before Christmas." As an adult, you might enjoy re-reading them yourself. But if you have some young ones in your care, you can read to them. And ditto to the other end of the age spectrum. Older people enjoy being read to also.
If you need suggestions, there is a list of "top 10" elsewhere on this page.
9. Craft. Ideas abound, but an easy one is to cut paper snowflakes.
This activity of folding, cutting and shaping snowflakes gives kids the opportunity to practice identifying geometric concepts and understand symmetry.
The key is to begin with a perfectly square piece of paper.
Then, fold the paper in half diagonally to form a triangle, then fold it in half twice more. Using scissors, make cuts into the sides of the paper, such as triangles, rectangles, or round shapes.
10. Try a gingerbread house. This design project is perfect to help kids build, test and evaluate their own creations and is adaptable to many ages. (Including your own.)
11. Buy, work a jigsaw puzzle. As reported in the Quad-City Times on Dec. 11, jigsaw puzzles are enjoying a spike in popularity during the pandemic. If you have never been a puzzle worker, you might give it a try. Pick one with a picture you like — 12 tea cups — and when you're finished, glue it together and frame it as a good memory of 2020.
12. Set up a birdfeeder. If you don't feed wild birds, maybe now is the time to begin. Buy a simple cylinder feeder, fill it and see what happens. You might want to get a "Birds of Iowa" or "Birds of Illinois" book to try to identify what you see at your feeder.
If you want to learn more or go on "birding" trips with an expert, visit Brian Blevins in the Wild Bird Shop in the Village of East Davenport.
