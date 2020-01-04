This Davenport grain bin is now a spectacular penthouse Airbnb

Step through the front door and the first impression may be that, wow, this place is bright!

While the tower was full of grain bins when Stopulos took possession, it also contained many windows. Today these windows let in light that brings out the warmth of the red clay block walls and the Douglas fir floors.

Retrofitting this space wasn't easy, though.

The tower posed many challenges, mainly because — with the metal grain bins still in place — it was initially impossible for Stopulos or architect Andrew Dasso, owner of Streamline Architects, East Moline, to see what they were working with.

Even access was difficult, as there were no staircases per se, just a 16-foot metal ladder and grain chutes that had to be crawled through from one level to another.

"It was like a Chutes and Ladders game," Dasso said.

As workmen cut out the heavy gauge steel bins with torches and the space revealed itself, Dasso had to change some of his design plans to fit reality. He also found "more neat nooks we weren't aware of because the bins were there. It was also a lot bigger than we thought."