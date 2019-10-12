For about eight years in the 1990s, Colette Erikson managed the historic Clarissa C. Cook Re…

Take one look at the Kuno Struck mansion, and you'd probably not guess that it's in central …

'Invisible' work that's been done at the mansion

Work that has been done so far:

• Roof and gutters: The roof was replaced with shingles that look like slate and the gutters were repaired or replaced by Economy Roofing, Bettenodrf. As needed, water-damaged interior ceilings are being repaired.

• Landscaping: The McDonalds removed 17 trees, including two that were learning precariously over the roof. They also cleared out brush on the side of their property bordering Division Street.

They also took down, repaired and reinstalled fences. There's a new black chain link on the Division side, the original iron fence has been reinstalled across the front facing 12th Street, and a wood-look vinyl fence was installed on the east, abutting the Marycrest Senior Campus, the former campus of Marycrest College, now senior living apartments.

Hiding in the brush was a round, several-feet-deep concrete pond. The McDonalds hope to restore this with a fountain in the middle.

• Mechanicals: All mechanical systems were either replaced or overhauled. Because the home had once been owned by Marycrest College and used for offices, there were many unneeded bundles of electrical wiring in the walls, Mary McDonald said.

The electrical work was done by DECO, Davenport.

J.L. Brady, Davenport, removed the home's forced air heating system and installed a new boiler, returning the home to its original steam radiator heat. (High-velocity pipes provide air-conditioning in summer.)

Plumbing has been upgraded by Petersen Plumbing & Heating, Davenport.

• Coming up: Exterior bricks will be tuckpointed, the upstairs will be restored, and a new garage will be built. At present, the home's storm windows are being refurbished and will be installed for winter.