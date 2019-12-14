This Rock Island couple 'Loves' sharing their holiday lights

As a backdrop for Christmas lights, there's nothing like a big, open front porch.

And Andrew and Brandi Love use theirs to advantage by stringing dripping icicle lights on the gutters, spirals of red and white rope lights around the pillars and green garland with white lights to the railing.

For that, and several other decorations, the Loves won first place last year in the city of Rock Island's 33rd annual Holiday Lighting Contest, organized by its Beautification Commission. The Loves' award was in the residential category; the contest also has a commercial division.

This year's 34th contest will be decided by members of the beautification commission after a bus tour Monday.

The Loves' display is not an over-the-top, Clark Griswold/"National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" assault on the senses, with thousands of lights set to music and covering nearly every inch of available space, so Love was surprised when he received the letter last year notifying him that he had won.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}