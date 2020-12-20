This year, even backyards are decorated

If holiday enthusiasts ever wanted to unleash their inner Clark Griswold when it comes to lighting up their homes for the holidays, 2020 is the year to do so.

That's because while the pandemic forces people to scale back holiday travel and party plans, it's having the opposite effect when it comes to outdoor decorations.

(Have you been to The Home Depot lately? Shelves that originally held holiday lights are bare.)

"People need cheer this year!" says Brandon Stephens, president of Christmas Decor, an Irving, Texas-based holiday-lighting installation franchise. With more than 20 years decorating houses in over 300 communities across North America, Stephens says this year is one for the record books.

"We've never had this much sizzle this early. Our phone started ringing in September and it hasn't stopped. "

Christmas Decor has already seen a spike in sales. Stephens said the orders for home lighting installations were up 25% in October over the same time last year, and 110% after the first week in November compared to 2019.