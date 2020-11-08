This year, it'll pay to shop early

Though Amazon is likely to subsidize the delivery costs of items this fall, as it always has, other retailers may not be able to do that. Some will probably institute or raise thresholds for free or reduced shipping, and others will increase delivery times, perhaps making five-day shipping the standard and charging more for a shorter turnaround.

Savvy consumers can adopt a two-pronged strategy. The first is to look carefully at shipping costs and factor them into the total price when comparison shopping. The second is to consolidate orders with retailers that are offering the best shipping deals. "You should think about buying more stuff at once," Newbold-Knipp said.

You can sidestep the problem of slower and more expensive shipping by ordering online and picking up your items at a local walk-in store. Expect many retailers to encourage this practice by offering curbside pickup as well as incentives like lower prices, and better availability for the most desirable items.

• Sign up for alerts. Most retailers offer tracking info, either online or through text alerts. And though you might not need to monitor the journey of every pair of socks you order, for special gifts it's smart to keep an eye on whether the item has shipped and when it will actually arrive.

"If you know about a shipping delay early enough, you have the opportunity to shop somewhere else," Newbold-Knipp said. And flexibility is important: A gift in a second-choice color still beats an empty box and an apology.

