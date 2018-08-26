8 thought-provoking metal sculptures sprout in Clinton arboretum

Kristin Garnant originally wanted to put the letters of her John Muir saying in the stream itself, but that proved unworkable because there are so many rocks and stones in the bed. But she loved the idea, so she was able to make it work with just the one word — "river" — and arrows. The idea is that if you follow the stream and the arrows, you get to the Mississippi River.
As soon as you approach, you can see that there's something shiny in the bank of the creek that flows through the Bickelhaupt Arboretum in Clinton.
Walk closer, and you see that there are silver letters pressed into one side of Rock Creek, forming a sentence. Follow along, and you read the words of naturalist and wilderness advocate John Muir: “In every walk with nature one receives more than she seeks.”
These letters, taken together, comprise an art installation titled "Seek," by Kristin Garnant, on display with seven other pieces as this year's Art in the Arb exhibition.
The sentiment is one that Garnant holds close, finding much nourishment in walks in the woods or along the river.
Like the arboretum itself, the exhibit is open for the public to see for free from dawn to dusk daily, with a closing reception from 5-7 p.m. Thursday.
Art in the Arb began more than 10 years ago with monthly summer concerts, something special for visitors to the 14-acre outdoor museum that contains one of the best conifer collections in the Midwest, Margo Hansen, program director, said.
Three years ago, the Arb switched mediums to art, although the pieces had to be able to withstand being outside.
This year Hansen asked Garnant, of Camanche, Iowa, who is known for her metal sculptures, to be the featured artist.
Garnant said she hopes her exhibit will pull people to the arboretum, just to see the arboretum itself — "we're so lucky to have it here" — and to explore the pieces she has created.
A work titled "Text House," for example, consists of a small metal building, like a house, into which Garnant has torch-cut sentences, sayings and bits of songs that relate to trees and shelter and being outdoors.
A small chair invites people to come inside the house and sit down and, if the sun is shining, all sorts of letters will shine on their faces. Garnant thinks this effect provides a great photo opportunity.
Another attention-grabbing piece is "The Absence of Ballast" in which Garnant created metal ships with sheer curtains as sails, then strung them on metal wire between trees, like laundry on a clothesline.
"The boats sway in the breeze," she said. "They're ghostly, like they're floating away from you."
The arboretum at 340 S. 14th St. was established by the late Robert and Frances Bickelhaupt around their home and given to the public in 1970. In 2014 it was donated to Eastern Iowa Community Colleges and is now part of Clinton Community College.
