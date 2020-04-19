Time to prune out dead wood in roses

When pruning roses, make the cuts at least 1 inch below the dead, brown-colored areas on the canes. Make slanting cuts about one-fourth of an inch above healthy, outward-facing buds in the same direction as the bud. Remove the entire cane if there is no sign of life.

Because of the severe winter weather, hybrid tea, grandiflora and floribunda roses often suffer a great deal of winter damage. Normally, the primary objective of rosarians in the Upper Midwest is to remove all dead wood and save as much of the live tissue as possible. If roses suffer little winter damage because of a mild winter, prune the rose canes back to within 8 to 12 inches of the ground.

Q: When would the best time be to transplant a rose?

A: In Iowa and Illinois, early spring (before the plant begins to leaf out) is the best time to transplant a rose. The optimal time period is normally early to mid-April. Dig up the rose using a shovel or spade and replant immediately. After transplanting, water the rose on a regular basis for several weeks.

Q: How do you plant bare-root roses?

A: Dormant, bare-root roses should be planted in early spring before the plants begin to leaf out.