Tips for a 'low water' garden

Celosia or cockscomb (Celosia argentea var. plumosa or C. argentea var. cristata) is unique for its unusual feathery or brain-like flowers of bright red, yellow, orange, and pink. Celosia is an annual that may grow from 6 inches to 4 feet tall depending on the variety. Bring fresh cut celosia inside for an excellent cut flower, or hang it to dry.

Spider Flower (Cleome hassleriana) can reach 4 to 5 feet tall in full sun. The unique spider-like flowers are rose, violet, or white. Cleome is an annual, meaning it grows from seed every year, and typically re-seeds freely in a garden.

Gomphrena or Globe Amaranth (Gomphrena globosa) blooms in a variety of bright colors including purple, orange, red, rose, and pink and generally grows 1 to 2 feet tall. The old fashioned annual flower is easy to grow, Smith says, and makes an excellent dried flower that holds its color well. Pick just as the flowers open fully and hang upside down to dry.

Madagascar Periwinkle or Annual Vinca (Catharanthus roseus) thrives in hot areas. Its lush, dark green foliage is somewhat glossy and forms a 2-foot mound. Annual vinca is available in white, pink, purple, and bicolor. This annual works well in areas with southern exposure. It grows slowly in cool spring temperatures and does not tolerate wet areas.