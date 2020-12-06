Tips for snagging the console you want, and alternatives

Verify 'sold out': Don’t let the 'Sold Out' notices on retailer websites deter you, said Tom Sabatino, who leads the team of shoppers that buys every product Consumer Reports tests, from headphones to refrigerators to pickup trucks.

“Go to the store anyway, just to ask the salespeople when it could be in stock, and they might have it,” he said. “That does happen.”

Call around: Take a half-hour to call local stores to ask if they have the game console in stock and, if not, when it might be available. They may even be willing to take an order or put you on a waiting list. Don't worry — you won’t end up with multiple consoles.

“No store is going to give you a hard time” if you need to return one, Sabatino said.

Consider an IOU: And, as noted above, there are plenty of other devices and services that would make a great gift for the gamer in your life—especially if you promise to get them one of the new consoles for some future birthday or for the holidays next year.

“Kids aren’t dumb and know how hard it is to get these things this year,” said David Abrams, founder of CAG, an almost 20-year-old online community that focuses on video game deals. “If I was a kid, I would gladly take that IOU."