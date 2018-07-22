Are you noticing problems with your tomatoes?
Early blight, Septoria leaf spot and late blight are three common problems affecting tomatoes, Martha Smith, University of Illinois Extension educator, said.
Early blight: Also known as Alternaria leaf spot, early blight can affect plants at any stage of development. All above-ground parts are susceptible.
“The most characteristic symptom is spreading spots, a quarter- to a half-inch in diameter that form on lower or older leaves,” Smith said. “These spots have dark edges and they are usually brown to black in the center. They frequently merge, forming irregular blotches. Concentric rings often form creating a 'target' or 'bulls-eye' effect.”
Affected leaves develop yellow areas around the lesions. Eventually leaves become entirely yellow, then wither and drop off. The fungus may cause lesions on the fruit around the stem end and shoulder. The lesion is usually dark brown to black, up to an inch in diameter, with distinct concentric rings.
Septoria leaf spot: This also can affect plants at any stage of development. Numerous small, water-soaked spots first appear on the lower leaves. These spots soon become circular to angular with dark margins and grayish centers often having one or more tiny black bodies called pycnidia, which are spore-bearing structures.
“Individual lesions are seldom more than an eighth inch in diameter and are usually quite numerous on an infected leaf,” Smith said. “Heavily diseased leaves turn yellow, wither and drop off in large numbers, starting at the base of the plant. Defoliation can be severe during prolonged periods of warm, wet weather.”
Late blight: This usually appears in mid- or late August.
A primary source of this disease can be from leftover potatoes from last year’s garden.
Ideal conditions for late blight development are warm, humid days followed by cool night temperatures with heavy dew, fog, or light drizzly rain that persists through morning.