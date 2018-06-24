IF YOU GO

What: 11th annual Whiteside County (Illinois) Barn Tour, with seven barns, an 1800s flour mill and a modern covered bridge. Also, a cttleman's association lunch.

When: Saturday-Sunday, July 7-8. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Various places in rural Morrison; tour begins at the fairgrounds at 201 W. Winfield St. where tickets with maps will be sold.

How much: $20 per vehicle.

For more information: Go online to whitesidecountybarntour.org.