3. The “Old Mill,” owned and protected by the Morrison Historical Society, on U.S. 30. The mill was built in 1858-59 for the primary purpose of grinding wheat and buckwheat into flour. It was called the Unionville Mill, as Unionville was the name of Morrison at the time. Instead of vertical waterwheel, this mill used a horizontal turbine driven by water from the Rock Creek. The mill ceased operation in 1942. Harvey Zuidema and others instrumental in preserving the mill will be on hand to answer questions.
1. Whiteside County Fairgrounds, 201 W. Winfield St., Morrison. This historic round barn has 10 sides, each 24 feet long, with an overall inside "diameter" of 108 feet. White Oaks Therapeutic Riding Stables uses a portion of the barn and organization members will be on hand to demonstrate their services.
5. Paul and Jen Phelps farm, 7591 Lyndon Road, Morrison. Two barns, both believed to be built in the 1920s, now are used for the storage of hay and equipment. Previously, one barn had stalls for work horses and the other had stanchions for milking cows. Other attractions: glass lightning resisters on each of the roofs and an old windmill. This site also is where the Cattleman's association luncheon will be served.
8. Kevin Larsen farm, Yager Road, Morrison. This is a relatively new barn with a "barn quilt" featuring an International Harvester motif. Kevin, the owner, is the vocational education instructor for area FFA (Future Farmers of America), so if you have any farm questions, he's the person to ask.
6. Brian Danielson farm, 13246 Feldman Road, Morrison. A Dutch gambrel-roofed barn, probably the largest on the tour, built around 1930. Steps in the hay mow let participants view a great example of a well-structured hay rail at the peak of the roof.
No. 7. Robert White farm, 1231 Feldman Road, Morrison. Believed to be the oldest barn on the tour, it provides an example of post-and-beam construction, the most prominent method used before 1900. In 1967, a cattle shed was added on the back side of the barn.
9. Gerald Mathew farm, 19873 Lincoln Road, Morrison. This Centennial barn was built in 1882 and is probably the second-oldest (if not the oldest) on the tour. Participants might notice slots randomly located in several of the posts and beams, indicating that these posts and beams likely were used once before and recycled in the building of this barn.
3. The “Old Mill,” owned and protected by the Morrison Historical Society, on U.S. 30. The mill was built in 1858-59 for the primary purpose of grinding wheat and buckwheat into flour. It was called the Unionville Mill, as Unionville was the name of Morrison at the time. Instead of vertical waterwheel, this mill used a horizontal turbine driven by water from the Rock Creek. The mill ceased operation in 1942. Harvey Zuidema and others instrumental in preserving the mill will be on hand to answer questions.
4. The Morrison Covered Bridge. This wooden bridge, although it looks old, actually opened in 2001 and is in current use. Its construction was championed by Whiteside County Engineer Peter Petrosky.
Contributed photo
1. Whiteside County Fairgrounds, 201 W. Winfield St., Morrison. This historic round barn has 10 sides, each 24 feet long, with an overall inside "diameter" of 108 feet. White Oaks Therapeutic Riding Stables uses a portion of the barn and organization members will be on hand to demonstrate their services.
5. Paul and Jen Phelps farm, 7591 Lyndon Road, Morrison. Two barns, both believed to be built in the 1920s, now are used for the storage of hay and equipment. Previously, one barn had stalls for work horses and the other had stanchions for milking cows. Other attractions: glass lightning resisters on each of the roofs and an old windmill. This site also is where the Cattleman's association luncheon will be served.
8. Kevin Larsen farm, Yager Road, Morrison. This is a relatively new barn with a "barn quilt" featuring an International Harvester motif. Kevin, the owner, is the vocational education instructor for area FFA (Future Farmers of America), so if you have any farm questions, he's the person to ask.
6. Brian Danielson farm, 13246 Feldman Road, Morrison. A Dutch gambrel-roofed barn, probably the largest on the tour, built around 1930. Steps in the hay mow let participants view a great example of a well-structured hay rail at the peak of the roof.
No. 7. Robert White farm, 1231 Feldman Road, Morrison. Believed to be the oldest barn on the tour, it provides an example of post-and-beam construction, the most prominent method used before 1900. In 1967, a cattle shed was added on the back side of the barn.
9. Gerald Mathew farm, 19873 Lincoln Road, Morrison. This Centennial barn was built in 1882 and is probably the second-oldest (if not the oldest) on the tour. Participants might notice slots randomly located in several of the posts and beams, indicating that these posts and beams likely were used once before and recycled in the building of this barn.
Little feeder pigs haven't scuttled through Allen Bush's barn in more than 40 years, but the 1930s building is still in use.
Nowadays the gambrel-roofed structure built with stanchions for milking cows is a big storage shed for the Bush family, housing cars, trucks, motorcycles and lawn mowers.
And the second-story hay mow is a basketball court!
All this shows that barns sometimes can be repurposed.
In addition to milking stanchions, the barn that is 36 feet wide by 44 feet long had stalls for horses and calves and a place for feeder pigs. At some point, a lean-to cattle shed was added to the back.
You can see the Bush barn on Saturday-Sunday, July 7-8, when it will be one of seven barns plus an 1800s flour mill and a modern covered bridge featured on the annual Whiteside County Barn Tour in Morrison, Illinois.
The barn you'll see is the second built in its location. The original burned down, likely due to the spontaneous combustion of the hay stored in the mow, Bush said. Hay that is not properly dried can generate heat to the point that fire breaks out.
The barn has been roofed and sided in metal that covers up original architectural features such as windows and doors, but it means a longer life. And two remote-control garage doors and a pedestrian door have been added.
In addition to the barn, the Bush home and several other out buildings also are part of the homestead.