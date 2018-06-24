Little feeder pigs haven't scuttled through Allen Bush's barn in more than 40 years, but the 1930s building is still in use.
Nowadays the gambrel-roofed structure built with stanchions for milking cows is a big storage shed for the Bush family, housing cars, trucks, motorcycles and lawn mowers.
And the second-story hay mow is a basketball court!
All this shows that barns sometimes can be repurposed.
In addition to milking stanchions, the barn that is 36 feet wide by 44 feet long had stalls for horses and calves and a place for feeder pigs. At some point, a lean-to cattle shed was added to the back.
You can see the Bush barn on Saturday-Sunday, July 7-8, when it will be one of seven barns plus an 1800s flour mill and a modern covered bridge featured on the annual Whiteside County Barn Tour in Morrison, Illinois.
The barn you'll see is the second built in its location. The original burned down, likely due to the spontaneous combustion of the hay stored in the mow, Bush said. Hay that is not properly dried can generate heat to the point that fire breaks out.
The barn has been roofed and sided in metal that covers up original architectural features such as windows and doors, but it means a longer life. And two remote-control garage doors and a pedestrian door have been added.
In addition to the barn, the Bush home and several other out buildings also are part of the homestead.