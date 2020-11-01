 Skip to main content
Tours replace 'Winter in Bloom' at Hauberg
The annual “Winter in Bloom” event at the Hauberg Civic Center, 1300 24th St., Rock Island, has been cancelled due to the health and safety rules imposed by the coronavirus.

In its place, members of the nonprofit Friends of Hauberg Civic Center Foundation are decorating the mansion and offering small group tours by appointment on Sunday, Dec. 6, and Fridays, Dec. 11 and 18. They suggest the mansion would be a great backdrop for holiday photos.

Tours will be limited to 10 people and will be offered on the hour from noon to 5 p.m., with the last tour beginning at 4 p.m. 

To make an appointment, call 309-373-5080 or email director@haubergestate.org.

As with all nonprofit groups that depend on events for operational revenue, it's been a challenging year for the Friends, Deb Kuntzi, executive director, said in a news release.

But members haven't stopped their efforts to restore the estate, which includes the mansion, carriage house and grounds, and to preserve its history and make it a community asset.

Here are some other happenings at Hauberg:

• Carriage House plumbing improvements. Members of the apprenticeship program at Local Union 25 Plumbers and Pipefitters recently made some much-needed updates to the Carriage House, Kuntzi said in the release.

"Working on mostly original 1910 plumbing can be a challenge," she wrote. "Undaunted, the apprentices, under the guidance of plumbing instructor Craig Buckwalter and business agent, Bill Allison, used their expertise and rose to the challenge."

Work included: replacement of exterior wall faucets; new pipes for the educational classroom hand sink; and re-plumbing the car wash station, the horse trough in the stable, the soapstone sink in the upstairs apartment laundry and the original bathroom in the upstairs apartment, including the toilet, lavatory and cast-iron tub.

Once renovations are complete, the Carriage House main floor will house a classroom for revenue-generating programs and a gift shop. The classroom also would be available for rent.

“The work done by Local Union 25 is critical to our ability to develop the Carriage House and programs for the community," Kuntzi said. "It’s not only appreciated, it’s invaluable.”

• Small events. "We have become very good at learning and complying with the Illinois and CDC requirements," Kuntzi wrote.

"We can have some small events and recently held a beautiful (health and safety compliant) wedding reception in a large tent on the front lawn."

• Carriage House window work. The windows are being refinished and receiving new glass. If you’d like to volunteer with this project, please call 309-373-5080. Supplies and safe distancing practices are in place.

History of Hauberg

The 10-acre Hauberg estate at 1300 24th St., Rock Island, was established by Susanne Denkmann, an heir to a lumber fortune. It consists of a mansion built during 1909-11, a carriage house almost as large as the mansion and grounds landscaped by noted landscape architect Jens Jensen.

The estate took the name Hauberg after Denkmann's marriage to John Hauberg.

It was donated to the city in 1956 for use as a civic center by Hauberg heirs. Through the years, the estate became somewhat rundown, public use fell off and the city did not have money for upkeep.

In 2016, city leaders discussed selling the property to a major Quad-City catering company to use as its headquarters and a venue.

But residents objected, and the city retained ownership. It is operated under a public-private partnership with the nonprofit Friends of Hauberg Civic Center Foundation.

The director of the foundation handles day-to-day operations, plans and executes maintenance and works to make the operation financially sustainable. The city budgets what it can for maintenance.

For more information, go to haubergestate.org

