Tours replace 'Winter in Bloom' at Hauberg

"Working on mostly original 1910 plumbing can be a challenge," she wrote. "Undaunted, the apprentices, under the guidance of plumbing instructor Craig Buckwalter and business agent, Bill Allison, used their expertise and rose to the challenge."

Work included: replacement of exterior wall faucets; new pipes for the educational classroom hand sink; and re-plumbing the car wash station, the horse trough in the stable, the soapstone sink in the upstairs apartment laundry and the original bathroom in the upstairs apartment, including the toilet, lavatory and cast-iron tub.

Once renovations are complete, the Carriage House main floor will house a classroom for revenue-generating programs and a gift shop. The classroom also would be available for rent.

“The work done by Local Union 25 is critical to our ability to develop the Carriage House and programs for the community," Kuntzi said. "It’s not only appreciated, it’s invaluable.”

• Small events. "We have become very good at learning and complying with the Illinois and CDC requirements," Kuntzi wrote.

"We can have some small events and recently held a beautiful (health and safety compliant) wedding reception in a large tent on the front lawn."

• Carriage House window work. The windows are being refinished and receiving new glass. If you’d like to volunteer with this project, please call 309-373-5080. Supplies and safe distancing practices are in place.

