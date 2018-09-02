Behavior training for puppies should start from Day One with the command for “sit” near the top of the list. This lesson not only teaches the puppy to respect and obey its new owner, but it can pay dividends in minimizing other behaviors that owners might want to limit or eliminate in their soon-to-be-adult dog.
In particular, having your dog well trained to sit may make it less likely that your dog will jump on people –a behavior that can be obnoxious or even dangerous when unsuspecting people or children are knocked down.
Start by having everyone in the household give the same consistent command to “sit” and use tasty treats for obeying. Puppies should be trained to sit for toys, affection, and even their dinner.
Friends of all ages should be recruited to assist in making sure “sit” is accomplished when meeting new people. As with the puppy’s family, a treat should be available to reward them for sitting at first meeting.
It’s important that the command and treat come only from the guest without additional input from the puppy’s family; we want the puppy to obey and to accept a new friend as a leader as well.
For exuberant puppies, some type of additional restraint may be necessary. To keep overly excited puppies from jumping, a leash or preferably a training-type head collar can be employed to make it easier for the puppy to sit than to jump.
While some owners not only tolerate but encourage their dogs to jump on them, many people prefer their dog to sit when greeting and especially prefer this behavior when meeting new people and small children.
Make sure this command is started at an early age and rewarded with treats until it becomes second nature. For this and other behavior advice for your new friend, check with your veterinarian.
