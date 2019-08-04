Q: My lab has recently started to hate going in the car. He barks incessantly and can’t sit still. We were hoping to take him on a six-hour car ride. Is there some type of doggy sleeping pill that would allow him to sleep through the ride?
A. It’s important to differentiate between whether your dog is excited to go for a car ride or truly has a phobia about getting in the car.
If a phobia or fear of a car ride is his issue, behavioral therapy involving positive rewards for good behavior may solve his problem. Try enticing him to get in the car and then rewarding him with a favorite treat when he settles in.
Gradually increase the length of time he spends in the car — a few minutes at a time — while keeping up the rewards until he can sit quietly for 5 to 10 minutes. When you are comfortable that he is responding favorably to this, try short trips around the block to acclimate him to the ride. Hopefully he will associate positive things with the car ride and enable you to take him for longer trips.
For the dog that is too excited, it’s important to NOT reward that over-exuberant behavior. He must be rewarded for calm behavior — treats and verbal praise — while barking and other unwanted behaviors are ignored.
In both cases, medications may be helpful in solving the problem. Most veterinarians would prefer to use anti-anxiety medications that are non-sedating to help pets with these types of issues. Commonly, Trazadone or alprazolam are prescribed with the understanding that doses may need to be adjusted depending on the response.
Used appropriately, they can help relax pets safely while still keeping them fully alert. In some cases, a sedative or mild tranquilizer such as acepromazine is necessary for the safety of the pet and perhaps the comfort of the owner or other passengers.
Because these drugs can make pets drowsy, they can be a hindrance if the effects have not worn off by the end of the trip and can make potty breaks or mealtime more challenging.
For more information about behavioral therapy and medications, consult your veterinarian.
