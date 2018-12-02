If you're a homeowner with evergreen trees and bushes still covered by heavy snow from last week's storm, it would be best to leave them alone until the snow comes off by itself, either by melting or through rain, Margo Hansen, director of the Bickelhaupt Arboretum in Clinton, said.
"If the snow is frozen to the needles you can do more damage by trying to shake it off," she said. "If the snow is fluffy you can gently shake the branches in an upward direction."
But she warns that shaking is difficult because you need to stand under the branch or tree and gently shake the branch in an upward direction... which means the snow will fall on top of you, she said.
Once the snow melts off, the wood fibers of the branches will straighten out part way or all the way back to normal, she said.
If the branches of your tree, such as an arbor vitea, do not return to normal by spring, you can tie them together with a soft rope and slowly pull the tree back to where it should be, she said.
Whatever the case, do not panic, she said. If the tree poses no danger, let nature take its course.
If that does not work, consider trimming problem branches. The final option would be to remove the tree.
If the branches of your tree/shrub actually broke under the heavy snow, they can be trimmed any time from now until spring. Large branches should be trimmed back to the trunk.