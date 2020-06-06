Trees talk? Research indicates trees communicate through their roots

Similarly, if a tree is attacked by an insect, it feels pain and will pump poison to kill the insect. But because trees are so very, very slow they cannot always keep up with infestations of new, invasive insects.

Mother trees send food to young trees. Trees in the forest are not competitors, they are cooperators.

"Trees are very social," Wohlleben says in one of the many interviews he gave about his book, interviews now available on YouTube. "They care for each other. They try to support each other."

As for emotions: "As human beings we need social structure to feel well." Trees, he maintains, need the same. "When you discover trees, it's like looking in a mirror."

"Trees count, remember, learn. I don't 'claim' this, this is actual research. Scientists use language that people can understand. Trees are social, trees have feelings. They suckle their children (new trees) with a sugar solution. They talk to each other."

Augustana's Koontz said the study of communication among plants began around the 1990s.

Now there is an entire field of study dedicated to the rhizosphere, defined as the region of soil in which the chemistry and microbiology is influenced by the growth, respiration, and nutrient exchange of plant roots.